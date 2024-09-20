Carmelo Anthony Son Kiyan Snubs His GOAT Paul George, Picks ‘Nova’ Knicks to Win NBA Championship

Former New York Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony is a huge Paul George fan. He has even gone as far as calling PG13 his GOAT. However, the 17-year-old seems to be now confused about which team he should pick to win the championship next year since he also became a Knicks fan last season.

Advertisement

While his favorite athlete has now gone to the Knicks’ Eastern Conference rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers, Kiyan is also rooting for his father’s former team.

His confusion was palpable as he flip-flopped between the two teams when choosing his 2025 NBA champion during an interview on the Sloane Knows pod.

The shooting guard revealed that he became a big Knicks fan during the 2023-24 season because he started to attend their games at Madison Square Garden with his father. Before the last season, he wasn’t a diehard Knicks fan but had some affinity towards them as someone who lives in New York.

Host of the show, Sloane then asked him about the former Villanova Wildcats’ NCAA title winning quartet of Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart reuniting with the Knicks franchise.

Anthony opined that the ‘Nova Knicks’ will be able to land a championship in their first season together. According to him, their NCAA days’ chemistry will reflect on their quest for the NBA title. He said,

“I feel like they’re going to win just cuz they got the chemistry. All four of them went to Nova, all four of them was the guys and now they an NBA producer.”

However, Sloane noticed a contradiction. During the first quarter of the interview, while talking about his love for George, Anthony declared that the Philadelphia 76ers would win the 2025 NBA championship.

But Anthony clarified that he believes the Knicks have a better chance of winning the NBA title, more so than the 76ers. “I don’t think that the Sixers are gonna win a Championship…I think they can win like in the playoffs,” Kiyan added.

While his team loyalty seems to be fragile, the 17-year-old had no doubts choosing his favorite player.

Why is Paul George Kiyan Anthony’s GOAT?

Michael Jordan and LeBron James usually dominate the GOAT conversations. However, as the game advances, choices can evolve. For some modern fans, even Stephen Curry is the GOAT.

But what most GOAT candidates usually have in common are a bunch of MVP awards and championships. Paul George has neither. Yet in July 2023, during an interview with Overtime, Kiyan Anthony referred to PG-13 as the best player ever.

In July 2024, he expanded on his love for George on his father’s 7PM in Brooklyn Pod. The 17-year-old appreciated George’s two-way game and for him, nobody is as pleasant to his eyes as the smooth 76ers guard.

He said, “I like seeing him get a bucket. I feel like it’s different than the way everybody else get a bucket.”

At any rate, Kiyan Anthony is spot on about George’s terrific game style. PG has one of the best jump shots in the world and is highly effective both off the dribble and away from the ball.