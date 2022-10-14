Dennis Rodman Once Refused to Pay Michelle Moyer $850,000 in Child Support Due to His Self-Destructive Behavior

Dennis Rodman would divorce his 3rd wife, Michelle Moyer, but not without her wanting over $850,000 in child support

Dennis Rodman has lived quite the eccentric life ever since he entered the NBA in 1986. Growing up in the projects in Dallas, Rodman was forced to work for everything. So, when he finally made it to the league and was provided with a steady paycheck to play the game he loved, he realized he could do anything he pleases.

His free-spirited personality soon drew the attention of numerous women, with him claiming to have slept with over 2,000 of them. Some high-profile names like Madonna and Carmen Electra are a few of the women who ‘The Worm’ was romantically involved.

Along the way, he also got married 3 times. His first and second wife, Annie Bakes and Carmen Electra, were both marriages that lasted for less than a year. The final woman he married was Michelle Moyer, who he was married to for 9 years.

Michelle Moyer claimed Dennis Rodman was $850,000 behind on child support payments

Michelle Moyer and Dennis Rodman married each other in 2003 on the latter’s 42nd birthday, 4 years after meeting for the first time at a bar in 1999. They would have a son and daughter together, with their daughter, Trinity, being a star soccer prospect in the United States.

After being married for merely a year however, Michelle would file for divorce against the 5x NBA champion. Despite this, they would still be legally married until 2012 when they would undergo official divorce proceedings.

Here, it would be revealed that Rodman owed his soon-to-be ex-wife $808,935 in unpaid child support and $51,441 in unpaid spousal support.

When asked to pay Moyer, Dennis’s attorney didn’t back down from this. Rather, he explained how his client was ‘flat broke’. “In all honesty, Dennis, although a sweet person, is an alcoholic. His sickness impacts his ability to get work,” said his lawyer.

Michelle Moyer and Dennis Rodman had quite the unorthodox marriage

Despite being married, Denis Rodman confirmed following his wedding that he would not be living with Moyer. Instead, she and the kids would live together 2 miles away from Rodman’s residence. While he did make up for his usual absence with the occasional diaper runs, Trinity credits her mother most of her upbringing.

The exclusivity of their marriage is also up in the air as it’s unclear if they were allowed to have other romantic partners as well.

