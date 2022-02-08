“Klay Thompson is the Thunder Killer!”: Warriors’ star gives flashbacks of the 2016 WCF series as he yet again closes the game against the Thunder with huge 3s

Warriors’ Klay Thompson gives the Thunder crowd flashbacks of 2016, as he yet again takes over and drills 3s to win the contest

The Golden State Warriors headed out to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder tonight. After a 3-day break, the team looks refreshed and rejuvenated. The first quarter, as expected, was a little slow, as the Dubs took time to get into a rhythm. Over the course of the next two quarters, the Dubs built up a lead as big as 16 points.

As things would turn out, the Dubs blew an 11-point lead with 3 minutes left, and let the Thunder get as close as 5 points. However, Klay Thompson, who had made just one triple till that point, had a different plan. He made two huge threes to set the Dubs up 9 points.

Klay held the pose after this huge 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/HsuSYHaN3r — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 8, 2022

Klay did not think twice about this shot pic.twitter.com/EDR3hnEcbd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 8, 2022

Did Klay Thompson yell ‘This is my house’ after his huge 3?

After his second clutch triple, Klay Thompson was seen yelling something. From what different users have seen, the only two possibilities of the same were either ‘This is my house’ or ‘This is my gym’.

After the game, Klay was asked about the same. He claims to have forgotten about the same, says he tends to black out in such moments.

Did Klay Thompson say “this is my house” after his clutch three? “I don’t really remember, man. I black out in those moments.” — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 8, 2022

Klay has reasons for calling the Thunder arena his house. This was the birthplace of the legendary Game 6 Klay. Down 3-2 in the Western Conference Finals, Klay came out and delivered a 41-point masterpiece, dropping an NBA playoff record 11 triples.

A performance like tonight is just the energy the Dubs need as they head to Salt Lake City to face the Jazz.