Carmelo Anthony Stamps Arizona as His Pick to Win NCAA National Championship

The NCAA Tournament is arguably the most exciting part of all American sports. Even people who aren’t fans of the sport tune in hoping to witness an upset. NBA legend Carmelo Anthony is all for upsets, but his pick to win it all is far from an overlooked program.

Advertisement

If there is anyone who knows what it takes to win a National Championship, it is Carmelo. The 6-foot-7 forward led the Syracuse Orange to the program’s sole championship as a freshman. If Syracuse qualified for March Madness this year, it would be a no-brainer who Anthony would be rooting for.

Unfortunately, the Orange are no longer the powerhouse they once were with Melo. However, there are plenty of other rosters that have the potential to be the last team standing. Duke, Michigan and Iowa State have looked dominant throughout the season and so far heading into the Sweet 16. Those are certainly great teams, but Anthony’s faith is in one excellent Big 12 team.

“I’m going to go Arizona [to win the championship],” Anthony said on 7 PM in Brooklyn.”They’re too deep.”

It may not be a coincidence that Anthony’s pick is Arizona, considering Bryce James plays for the team, who is his close friend, LeBron James’ son. Nonetheless, Anthony is a fan of their depth, which is what genuinely makes the Wildcats such a formidable foe.

Arizona is one of the most well-rounded teams in college basketball. Their freshman duo of Brayden Burries and Koa Peat has tantalized the competition en route to their 34-2 record. They also have a great mix of experienced talent with junior Motiejus Krivas manning the paint and senior Jaden Bradley controlling the tempo.

Talent isn’t a question for the Wildcats, but that isn’t the sole determining factor in March Madness. After all, we witnessed a Duke team with Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish and Trae Jones fail to win a national title. Thankfully, Arizona isn’t only reliant on talent. They have built their foundation on continuity, which stems from great coaching.

“They’re too complete. The coaching is there. Everything is there. They’re going to be tough to beat,” Anthony asserted.

The head coach of the Wildcats is Tommy Lloyd, who assumed the position in 2021 and has since led Arizona to three Sweet 16 appearances in five seasons. This is the year that he looks to lead his team to the Elite 8 for the first time since taking over.

Arkansas is the only team realistically standing in Arizona’s way. That game is expected to be be a chess match between Lloyd and John Calipari. The epic showdown will take place on Thursday, March 26, and will be televised on CBS.