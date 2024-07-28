Stephen Curry’s Latest Comments About His Future Do Not Worry Warriors Owner Joe Lacob

The Golden State Warriors had two disappointing years after winning the 2022 NBA Championship. Stephen Curry has been the team’s lone offensive warrior during the last couple of seasons. Recently, Curry told Andscape‘s Marc J. Spears that if the Warriors become a bottom-feeding squad in the near future, then the situation would no longer be conducive for him to stay. His statement has raised doubts in the Bay Area fandom about the four-time NBA Champion’s future with the Dubs considering their recent trajectory.

Is Stephen Curry going to finish his career with the franchise? Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob seems to think so.

He weighed in on Curry’s comments on The Tim Kawakami Show on 95.7 The Game. Lacob admitted that he hadn’t seen the full interview but had gone through some statements about it. And after doing so he wasn’t surprised that a winner like Curry had expressed such sentiments.

The 68-year-old revealed that he isn’t worried about Steph’s future with the squad because he feels that the Front Office has made the right choices to satisfy his expectations going into the future. The Warriors owner also pointed out that he chats with Curry regularly and if the sharpshooter felt something was amiss about the franchise’s direction, he would let him know.

Lacob told Kawakami, “Certainly, for many conversations I’ve had with Steph and I’m pretty close to Steph, we talk a lot. I think we have a great relationship, I think he’s very comfortable with the path of the franchise and how hard we try to put a great product on the court as we can.”

Lacob seemed sure that Stephen Curry would finish his career in the Bay Area.

However, fans are still worried about Curry’s interview with Spears. The 2022 Finals MVP told Andscape, “Let’s put it this way, it’s a longwinded way of saying that it if it is a situation where you’re a bottom feeder and it’s just because you want to stay there, I’d have a hard time with that.“

The Warriors did make some prolific moves in the 2024 offseason to shore up their guard depth. But will that be enough to ensure that Curry has enough help? Are the Warriors squandering his last few prime years?

Lacob addresses a pervasive narrative

Later in the interview, Kawakami asked Lacob if the organization has reduced the pressure around Stephen Curry lately. Lacob, who has owned the Warriors since 2010, relayed that the franchise has left no stone unturned to craft winning formulas for a decade and a half.

He argued that the NBA landscape has grown competitive which has made winning a title tougher. Thus, despite their best efforts to build a championship-level roster, the squad has struggled in the Western Conference minefield every now and then.

The Dubs governor added, “From the time we as a group have bought this team 14 years going on 15 now, it’s hard to believe, we’ve tried to be competitive you know as much as we can. Look, it’s really hard these days, it’s gotten harder I think we’d all agree.”

The 68-year-old is spot-on about his track record to make the Dubs a formidable force. The Warriors are the only team to win four titles in the last decade. But things change fast in the NBA. So there’s no place for complacency for anybody.