Larsa Pippen’s RHOM Co-Star Hypes Up Scottie Pippen Jr’s Brilliant Play for Memphis Grizzlies

On Thursday, Memphis Grizzlies star Scottie Pippen Jr. had one of his best games as an NBA player, ironically, against the Chicago Bulls, the team his Hall of Famer father won six championships with. He scored 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-4 from the beyond the arc, dished six assists, and grabbed two rebounds. After a failed stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, Scottie Pippen Jr. made a lot of people proud with his remarkable showing for an injury-riddled Grizzlies side.

Advertisement

However, Pippen’s best moment wasn’t on the offensive end. The young guard’s incredible block on Bulls star Coby White was one of the best plays of the night. He tracked the guard down as he attempted to sink a layup before emphatically rejecting it off the backboard. The flawless chase down block reminded fans of LeBron James, who’s pretty much the master of this genre.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C3HDnEUt7hX/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Meanwhile, Zana White, co-star of Pippen’s mother, Larsa, on the reality show The Real Housewives of Miami, recently shared a clip of the play on her Instagram stories with the caption,

“Scottie Pippen Jr. is ballin!”

She also tagged Larsa, who reshared the post, acknowledging her son’s incredible play.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1756244409992049099?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Despite Pippen’s stellar display, the Grizzlies suffered a 118-110 loss. DeMar DeRozan showed up for the Bulls, scoring 30 points. While the result was disappointing, Pippen Jr. will take pride in his impactful performance and stellar block, which left his parents proud and even impressed other acquaintances.

Larsa always shares posts of her sons, Scottie and Justin’s highlights on her Instagram page. While she’s usually in the headlines for her relationship with Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, or her antics on The Real Housewives of Miami, she never shies away from supporting her sons as they aim to follow in their father’s footsteps.

Scottie Pippen is hyped up as son looks to make mark in the NBA

After going undrafted in 2022, Scottie Pippen Jr. signed with the Los Angeles Lakers and made his NBA debut in the team’s season-opener against the Golden State Warriors. However, he logged less than two minutes of playing time. He spent most of his time on the team’s G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, and played in only six NBA games last season.

Pippen continued to feature heavily in the G-League this season and performed impressively. He averaged 20.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in 17 games, prompting the Memphis Grizzlies to sign him on a two-way deal in January to add depth to the roster following injuries to Ja Morant and Marcus Smart. Scottie Pippen was excited as well about the new chapter in his son’s NBA career and hyped him up with an Instagram post.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C2P94vNxxaS/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

After a slow start to life as a Grizzlies player, Pippen Jr. has found his footing. He has scored ten or more points in his last four appearances while averaging over four assists and two steals per game. He’s been excellent from beyond the arc as well. The 23-year-old is 11-of-18 on three-point attempts this season, a sensational 61.1% conversion rate.

Pippen Jr. has already played more games with the Grizzlies than in a year and a half with the Lakers. The young guard is averaging only 22.3 minutes per game but is making the most of the opportunities. If he continues on his current trajectory, he could potentially earn a full-time contract from the Grizzlies or a team that wants to bolster its bench with an excellent three-point shooter and a disruptive player on the defensive end. Pippen Jr. may have finally arrived as an NBA player.