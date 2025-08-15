Thankful for Paul Pierce, Steve Nash, and Kobe Bryant Camps, Steph Curry Details His Ideology Behind Curry Camp

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots the ball during the first quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Three decades ago, aspiring basketball players wanted to ‘Be Like Mike,’ to quote the famous Gatorade ad. Nowadays, they want to be like Steph Curry. No player has more influenced the modern game than the greatest shooter of all-time. Now with his annual Curry Camp, some of the top prep players around the country have the opportunity to learn directly from the man himself about what it takes to be great.

This is Curry Camp’s 10th year, and the sharp-shooting Warrior took some time to answer questions about why working with young athletes is so important to him.

Steph has always been quick to thank those who have helped him grow into the player he is today, from his dad Dell, to his college coach Bob McKillop, to Steve Kerr. When speaking to reporters, he also credited some former NBA greats whose camps he attended, while saying he hopes to play a similar role in the lives of Curry Camp attendees.

“I have so many core memories growing up of being able to rub shoulders or be in the same gym with some great NBA players, obviously running around with my dad, you need those moments,” he said. “It’s not like the list that you named [Anthony Edwards, Jalen Green, the Thompson twins] are in the NBA because of this camp. We’re a very small part of their journey.”

“To be able to give them a little bit of the skill development and mindset that I’ve been able to rely on through my career, I still have those core memories growing up. I went to Paul Pierce, Steve Nash, Kobe Bryant camps, and I learned a little something and carried that with me, so hopefully we’re a part of their journeys like that,” Curry added.

Steph is also a huge proponent of the women’s game, and he shouted at the outstanding female players who are helping him this year as counsellors at Curry Camp, including his godsister Cameron Brink, fellow Under Armour athlete Azzi Fudd (the first female signed to Curry Brand) and Atlanta Dream rookie Te-Hina Paopao.

Curry Camp has gained a reputation as the top camp for elite young players to attend. Many standouts and recent NBA and WNBA draftees have attended, including Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Paige Bueckers, Stephon Castle and Jared McCain.

Steph clearly wants to help the next generation of players achieve their own level of greatness, but he still has plenty left in the tank himself. Last season, his 16th in the league, he made Second Team All-NBA while leading the Warriors to the playoffs. With a full season of Jimmy Butler this time around, he’ll hope to make a real run at ring number five.