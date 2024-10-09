Carmelo Anthony’s Nike Campaign With Tommy Davidson Turned Hasan Minhaj Into a Fan

Before the age of social media, commercials were imperative to marketing strategies for an NBA player. At that time, a great sneaker advertisement had the power to significantly impact a player’s perception from the public. Comedian Hasan Minhaj made a guest appearance on Carmelo Anthony’s ‘7 PM in Brooklyn’ Podcast and shared the moment that solidified his Melo fandom.

In 2003, Anthony signed with Jordan brand, becoming their first marquee athlete. Following his rookie season, Melo earned his first signature shoe, the ‘Melo 1.5’. Minhaj expressed the commercial for the shoe cemented his ‘initiation’ into his fan following. He said,

“The score was incredible. Tommy Davidson, an all-time comedian. The yin and yang between y’all was phenomenal. Score, casting, concept, 12 out of 10… I became a fan.”

Carmelo aspired for his first signature shoe to stand out from the competition. The inclusion of comedian Tommy Davidson added an integral element to the commercial for the ‘Melo 1.5’.

Davidson wasn’t the most popular comedian but he thrived in the lane he created as a comic. Similarly, Anthony as a basketball player wasn’t the most popular in his draft class. Although Carmelo found success, he didn’t have the notoriety of LeBron James.

The decision to feature Davidson aligned with Anthony’s agenda of being different. The naming convention of the sneaker further emphasized Melo’s push for individuality. He said,

“That was a new strategy. MJ already got the ones and the twos so it’s like I’m the new young kind of connector. I’m going to be the 0.5-athlete. I was like the hybrid.”

Anthony’s commercial for the ‘Melo 1.5’ was a success and became a cult classic within sneaker culture.

The reason Anthony chose Davidson

During that time, the presence of a strong comedian significantly elevated the marketing campaign.

In the world of comedy, the ‘Kings of Comedy’ featuring Bernie Mac, Steve Harvey, Cedric the Entertainer and D.L. Hughley were the top comics. However, Anthony went against the popular options and paired with Davidson.

“We’re going to go get somebody that nobody’s expecting. You think about the comedians at that time it was the Kings of Comedy. I wasn’t going to go get Bernie or Ced. Tommy just brought a different energy. As soon as he came on the set we were locked in.”

Minhaj highlighted the significance of a comedian in finding an athlete to pair with. Penny Hardaway had Chris Rock, Dwyane Wade had Kevin Hart, and Melo had Davidson.

Anthony’s decision to pair with Davidson for his first signature shoe commercial was the perfect decision. It encapsulated everything that Melo stood for as a player.

As a result, fans around the world including Minhaj, were able to resonate with the message.