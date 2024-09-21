Carmelo Anthony’s Son Kiyan Shares the Entire Experience of Getting His Mom’s Face Tattooed on His Arm

Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony, recently got inked again. This time, the 17-year-old got her mother La La Anthony’s face tattooed on his left forearm. Kiyan is the only son of the actress and the two are very close.

Kiyan shared the entire experience of getting the special tattoo on his arm on the Overtime YouTube channel. Although it was a long and painful procedure, the 17-year-old said that it was worth it because his mother meant the world to him.

The young hooper decided to also tattoo a note he wrote to his mom under her portrait.

In the clip, Kiyan could be heard saying, “I’m getting a piece dedicated to my mom. That’s a letter I wrote to her with a little portrait…I chose this tattoo because I just wanted to have a little dedication piece for my mom. I just want everybody to know what my mother means to me…”

“It says, ‘Dear Mom, you continuously put me before yourself. You are my life. I thank god for you every day.'”

For the special piece, Kiyan linked up with renowned tattoo artist Steve Wiebe, who has previously worked with the likes of Jayson Tatum for his back tattoo and Damian Lillard as well. The 17-year-old said that his mother has done so much for him and even today, she drops everything to be with him whenever he needs her.

So, this was Kiyan’s way of showing appreciation to La La.

The tattoo took several hours to finish and it covered the inside of Kiyan’s entire left forearm. He even fell asleep while Wiebe was doing his work.

La La was touched by the gesture and said, “I think it’s crazy that he got my face tattooed on him. I’m blown away. I’m touched. I’m honored. He wrote me the nicest note and I’m very kind of emotional about it.”

Later in the video, Kiyan was heard saying that despite the pain that he had to endure, the tattoo was worth it. The youngster revealed that he couldn’t even sleep that night because of the pain.