Carmelo Anthony Defends JJ Redick’s ‘Accusations’ of Sabotaging MVP Opportunity at Michael Jordan’s Brand’s Game

JJ Redick recently sat down with Carmelo Anthony to discuss their appearance at the 2002 Jordan Brand Classic game. The two reunited in a recent appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast where JJ Redick jokingly accused Melo of freezing him out in that game. Redick claimed it was payback from Melo after Redick won the MVP award at the McDonald’s All-American Game, which featured the pair, earlier that year.

“There was some chatter going around at the Jordan Brand Classic that Melo was going around telling our teammates, ‘Yo, JJ is not getting MVP at this game, don’t pass it to him,'” Redick said, accusing the Knicks legend of freezing him on the court. However, Melo didn’t let this slide without explaining his story.

“I’ve never told anybody I’m not passing, what the f*ck?” said Melo, after hearing Redick’s accusations. In an attempt to make it up to the former Pelicans player, Melo added, “I thought we was going to be co-MVPs at the McDonald’s game”. Following this, Redick justified himself highlighting how he attempted a meager 7 shots in that game as opposed to Carmelo’s 24.

The game ended with Anthony scoring a game-high 27 points while Redick just had seven points from eight shots for the Red Team. Redick’s box score perhaps even confirms the theory that Anthony indeed was not looking to pass to him. However, Anthony later conceded to this accusation himself with his joking comments.

JJ Redick first brought out these accusations against Carmelo Anthony in 2020

In a 2020 episode of the JJ Redick Podcast, the former Clippers guard first brought out the allegations of Carmelo Anthony freezing him out during the 2002 Jordan Brand Classic.

Redick said, “What was told to me by two different guys on the team was that Melo was going around telling people JJ’s not getting the MVP again. I’m taking every shot. If you look at the box score, I’m just saying. I’m just saying.”

The game ended in defeat for the Redick and Melo’s Red Team, with the White Team taking home the victory. Sean May and Amar’e Stoudemire of the White Team were declared the Co-MVPs of the game for contributing 49 points and 27 rebounds to their victory. Carmelo Anthony and Justin Gray, on the other hand, scored 27 and 17 points for the Red Team.

Until now, Redick had never asked his fellow NBA veteran about this situation and harbored no ill will toward Anthony. However, it looks like both veterans have cleared the air after addressing this situation on the podcast.