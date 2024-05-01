“Carried Joel Embiid”: Skip Bayless Praises Tyrese Maxey as Sixers Survive Jalen Brunson’s 40-Pt Effort at MSG

Apr 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) stand together during a break in action in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks were 18 seconds away from winning their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hosting the Sixers at MSG with a 3-1 lead heading into Game 5, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that they’d be going to the next round. However, the heroics of Tyrese Maxey turned the tide emphatically, leaving one Skip Bayless beyond ecstatic.

With a mountain to climb and not much time to do it, Maxey kicked his plan off by sinking an impossible shot from deep as he was fouled, giving him a chance for a four-point play. The star did not waste it, as he made the free throw before making another three-pointer, this one from the logo. This sent the game into overtime, where the Sixers eventually took it, sending the series to Game 6.

Much like the countless fans who had borne witness to the incredible moments, Skip Bayless was beyond hyped by what he saw. As every little moment progressed, the 72-year-old analyst found himself posting on X[Formerly Twitter]. This resulted in quite the thread of tweets that Maxey will likely love to see.

“Little Tyrese Maxey just carried Joel Embiid all the way to overtime at Madison Square Garden.”

Skip Bayless’s words may seem harsh, but they are difficult to argue against. After all, Joel Embiid is far from healthy at the moment, something that showed in his performance. He recorded just 19 points on 36.8% from the field and 25% from the deep [per NBA.com]. Embiid picked up 16 rebounds and 10 assists as well, recording his 1st ever Playoff triple-double. However, the team needs more than 19 points from the 2023 MVP, and that’s where Maxey stepped up.

In just under 52 minutes played, the 23-year-old had 46 points, 5 rebounds, and 9 assists on 56.7% shooting from the field and 58.3% from beyond the arc [per NBA.com]

Maxey and the Sixers’ performance has now guaranteed a Game 6 in Philadelphia, where the home team will have a far bigger advantage than in New York. However, the Knicks are still ahead, just one win away from the next round, leading this series 3-2 at the moment.

This means that the Philadelphia 76ers, while having reacted well so far, still have their backs against the wall. Can they go all out and punch their way out of this situation?