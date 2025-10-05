Carter Bryant Welcomes Tim Legler’s Bold DPOY Prediction Despite Victor Wembanyama’s Defensive Dominance

Jul 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant (11) reacts to a teammates basket against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter of their game at Thomas & Mack Center. | Credits- Candice Ward-Imagn Images

When the San Antonio Spurs selected Carter Bryant in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, they surely kept in mind the scouts’ reports that labeled him a top defensive prospect capable of guarding multiple positions. Of course, that’s all on paper, but those who have seen him closely know how high his ceiling is. That’s why Tim Legler declared him a future DPOY ahead of the Spurs’ biggest star.

Legler, a former NBA player, explained to ESPN why he thinks Carter will be the winner of the Defensive Player of the Year someday. “He was so much more athletic than the next closest guy in Vegas, it was mind-blowing,” he said, describing Bryant’s Summer League performances.

That’s a big prediction, but one that Bryant welcomes. He knows it won’t be easy, however. Defending in the NBA is difficult, and standing out is even more difficult, especially when you’re on a team that has Victor Wembanyama.

Drafted No. 1 overall two years ago, Wembanyama has quickly become a blocking machine in the league. He averaged close to 4 blocks a game last season, and even grabbed around 10 rebounds a game. So, overshadowing him will take some work from Bryant.

The thought of being officially crowned the best defensive player in the NBA, however, is appealing to the 19-year-old. “That would be dope. I’m just taking it every day, day by day. Taking every step, left to right. Just understand the magnitude of that. I mean, I’m grateful, you don’t get that compliment without any reason.”

Bryant further stated that he’s putting in the work and taking his progress day by day. At the same time, he also acknowledged Wembanyama’s presence and hinted at how daunting it is. “I really appreciate the compliment, I respect it, but it’s going to be hard with that big boy [Wembanyama] behind me.”

That said, for the San Antonio Spurs, having two elite defenders is always a huge plus. Bryant, who’s also six inches shorter than Wembanyama, is a different type of defender. Unlike Wemby’s blocks, Bryant turned heads because of his high defensive IQ.

“I mean, if you’ve got two guys in the Defensive Player of the Year running, you’re in a good place, you’re in a really good place. So, that would be dope.”

Legler’s claim that Bryant will be DPOY may seem far-fetched to some. But it should be motivation enough for him to prove Legler right and his doubters wrong.