Charles Barkley on Shark Tank Once Demanded 20% in Exchange for 1/4th of $1 Million From a Health-Based Company

Charles Barkley, while on Shark Tank, asked the founders of Cave Shake for 20% equity while he gave them $250,000 in return

Charles Barkley has become such a personality off NBA hardwood that it is easy to forget that he was once one of the greatest frontcourt players in the history of the league. ‘The Round Mound of Rebound’ made over $40 million in the 16 years that he spent with teams like the Rockets, Suns, and 76ers.

Upon retiring, Chuck brought that same energy he had on the court, off it, by joining forces with Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson on ‘Inside the NBA’. Soon enough, Barkley was earning more money from being a TV personality that he ever did by playing 40 minutes of basketball every alternate night.

Like Shaquille O’Neal, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant, Barkley understood that there was much more money to be made beyond what he earned in the league. Since retiring in 2000, he’s become quite the business savvy man, further legitimizing his appearance on Shark Tank.

Charles Barkley on Shark Tank saw the rebounding great drop $250,000 in a company he believed in

Charles Barkley was feeling quite generous with his $50 million net worth when Holly Heath and Billy Cavallaro walked through the doors of Shark Tank. Valuing their company, Cave Shake, at $2.5 million, they would go on to ask the Sharks for $250,000 for 10% stake in their company.

Chuck would eventually be the one who snags the deal, getting 20% of the equity instead of the initial 10%. This is due to the fact that the product they were selling resonated with him.

As a man who had let himself go, physically, after retiring, investing in a product gluten-free, grain-free, and dairy-free option that was merely a couple hundred calories was something he wanted to do.

How did Charles Barkley feel about his Shark Tank experience?

Charles Barkley came away with his guest appearance on season 10 of Shark Tank with all around positive vibes. “It was one of the highlights of my television career. Everybody on Shark Tank was fantastic. All the sharks were amazing, obviously Mark [Cuban] is a good friend.”

The guys on NBAonTNT would, as expected, clown on Chuck, hilariously claiming he’s more of a ‘whale’/’dolphin’ than a ‘shark’.

