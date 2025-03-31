Shaquille O’Neal Explains Why Role in Upcoming Crime Fiction Drama Has Him Excited

Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal stands on the sidelines before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal was more than just a basketball player throughout his NBA career. The Hall-of-Fame big man found himself enthralled with Hollywood and entertainment before he became a member of the Lakers. His love for the bright lights didn’t fade once he stepped away from the game. O’Neal has an upcoming role in a crime fiction drama, which has him extremely excited.

Advertisement

In the past, O’Neal has typically adopted the persona of a comedic relief character. His cameos in Grown Ups 2, What Men Want, and Scary Movie 4 are all examples of the typical character he would play. In many shows, O’Neal would play himself, but now he has the opportunity to play a different role.

Shaq will be a crucial figure in Gravesend‘s season 3 as the character Mustafa. He opened up about his feelings regarding the role ahead of the season’s roll out.

“I had the opportunity to play a lot of roles, mostly Shaq,” O’Neal said. “This is the first time in a while I get to play somebody different.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gravesend Series (@gravesendseries)

Shaq as himself is such a polarizing figure, it makes for great film and television. However, the four-time NBA champion has much more to offer as an actor when given the chance. He believes this opportunity on Gravesend will allow him to showcase his acting capabilities.

As a fan of the show, Shaq reached out to the creator, William DeMeo, to display his admiration. Once the two started talking, the idea of a potential role involving Shaq escalated to the genesis of Mustafa.

Shaq’s costars have had nothing but positive things to say.

O’Neal receiving praise from his Gravesend costars

O’Neal is already leaving a lasting impression on his costars. Fellow Gravesend actor, Paul Borghese, couldn’t contain his praise for the NBA legend.

“I’ve never met anybody so famous that was so generous with his time,” Borghese said. “Even though he was working—had a lot of responsibility—he was taking pictures with everyone.”

We often see reports of people with Shaq’s authority using their status to treat others as if they are beneath them. But O’Neal recognizes everyone on set on his same level, which says a lot about his humility. Borghese has even seen this trait from the way he interacts with fans.

“Instead of him having an attitude, he’d just grab the kid and go, ‘Come here,’ (and) ‘Let’s take a picture,'” Borghese said. “And he’d laugh, and he’d smile, and he’d kid around with them.”

Season 3 of Gravesend will give us a better idea of what Mustafa’s story line will be. However, from O’Neal’s behavior and reputation on set, it’s quite likely the show will renew his character for a second season.