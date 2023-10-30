‘Causing’ Kawhi Leonard To Fall To His Knees After Missed Game Winner, Russell Westbrook Claims To Have Been Upset Following ‘Redemption’ Outing

The Los Angeles Clippers just bagged their second victory for the regular season. Winning against the Spurs in a 123-83, outing. But this performance comes at the back of a disappointing loss to the Jazz, which saw Russel Westbrook airball the game-winner. Russel who decided to take his post-game press conference this time around, addressed the mishap in Utah. Talking to the media, Russel said ” It was a long two days for me. I was really upset. I don’t like to lose… l didn’t play the way I needed for our team and that was upsetting. ”

But Russel bounced back quickly after his lackluster performance two days later. During his outings against the Spurs, Russel put up 19 points, 3 assists, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block. Russel was even more efficient during the game, shooting 61.5% from inside the line and shooting an insane 60% from beyond the line. Russel Westbrook was also statistically also a + 30 for the night, showing his presence on both ends of the floor.

The game against the Spurs was undoubtedly a redemption game for Westbrook. During his interview with Joey Linn, the Clippers guard said something similar, telling the media how the good thing about the NBA is that just a few nights after a bad night, you are allowed to redeem yourself.

After the game against the Spurs, Joe Linn of Sports Illustrated asked Westbrook about his health and conditioning for the season as well. Answering the question, Westbrook said “ I feel really, really good… I’m blessed to be moving, jumping as high, and as fast as anybody else in the league. I’m grateful for that, and I’m gonna use it till I don’t got it no more.”

The Clipper’s chemistry and longevity issues

Though the Clippers bounced back from the loss to the Jazz the other night, some people are already seeing smoke in the Clipper’s locker room. The loss to the Utah game came after Kawhi Leonard took a contested 3-pointer, which bounced off the ring and landed in Russel Westbrook’s possession. Russel would go on to attempt a turnaround jumper with less than 10 seconds left on the clock, which ended up being an airball.

On seeing his teammate take the shot and air it, Kawhi was seen falling to his knees. Not only did it look like Kawhi wanted another shot at calling the game, but seemed more disappointed that Russel ended up airballing the shot.

Mistakes like what Westbrook did the other night, are especially dangerous. The Los Angeles Clippers who had acquired Kawhi and Paul George, four summers ago, have yet to win a Championship. With injuries having derailed the Clippers duo, this season might be their last shot at a Champion. But as the season goes on, it looks like the Clippers might not have the best chance at winning it all.

Not only are the previous year’s Champs still looking strong, but leaving aside the Nuggets, two superteams in Phoenix and Golden State have something to say about the Clippers. Not only that, but the newly constructed Lakers roster has also put themselves in the conversation for contenders. But it’s still too early to call anything, as health has been a bigger concern for the Clippers than any other team ever has been.