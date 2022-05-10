“A fan sued Russell Westbrook and the Utah Jazz for $100 Million!”: When the 2017 MVP got into a huge altercation with a Jazz fan that led to a lifetime ban and a lawsuit

Russell Westbrook has always been a controversial figure in basketball. Flashback to 2019, when he got into it with a fan in Utah!

Brodie has had a tough time with things of late. His dream return to Los Angeles hasn’t gone as expected, with him being made the scapegoat for the Lakers’ poor performance this season.

There were even times during the season when Russell Westbrook looked a shell of his former self. Unfortunately, a fanbase like the Lakers one is unforgiving and Russ found himself on the receiving end of some unsavory chants.

This includes the now infamous “Westbrick” chant, which Westbrook himself, as well as his family, did not take kindly to.

Russell Westbrook on criticism sparking a response from his wife: “She’s reached a point and my family has reached a point where it’s really weighing on them and it’s very unfortunate just for me personally because this is just a game. This is not end all be all…” pic.twitter.com/1CyoOh9DyR — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 8, 2022

Also Read: “Russell Westbrook was the same player he was in OKC! How are the Lakers blaming Frank Vogel for his performance?!”: Skip Bayless questions the blame game surrounding Brodie’s poor season

This isn’t the first time the 2017 MVP has been on the wrong end of the stick. It’s easy to recall numerous occasions when he has had altercations with fans

Russell Westbrook got a Utah Jazz fan banned for life and was for a $100 million for doing so

Russ has never been one to get along well with fans. In fact, the only place where he probably has 100% of the fans’ support is back in OKC, where he is beloved.

Speaking of the Thunder, one of Westbrook’s worst fan altercations was back when he still played for them in 2019. A fan reportedly told Brodie to “get down on your knees like you used to!”.

Shane Keisel, the fan in question, was banned for his actions, which he claims he never did.

He chose to retaliate by suing Russ and the Utah Jazz for $100 million, a lawsuit that was tossed out in 2021.

Russell Westbrook received some good news today about a fan altercation … back in March 2019! The fan and his girlfriend in that incident sued him and the Utah Jazz back then for $100 MILLION! And today, that suit was dismissed.#DCABOVEALL! https://t.co/nSakQy29iu — Bullets Forever (@BulletsForever) May 28, 2021

Also Read: “Warriors need to trade Steph Curry for Russell Westbrook because of Jordan Poole”: NBA writer shocks Richard Jefferson and leads him to believe he’s using a Lakers burner account

No one should ever be subjected to derogatory and racial abuse. Unfortunately, this is just one of many cases in the world of sports.