Basketball

“A fan sued Russell Westbrook and the Utah Jazz for $100 Million!”: When the 2017 MVP got into a huge altercation with a Jazz fan that led to a lifetime ban and a lawsuit

"A fan sued Russell Westbrook and the Utah Jazz for $100 Million!": When the 2017 MVP got into a huge altercation with a Jazz fan that led to a lifetime ban and a lawsuit
Nithin Joseph

Previous Article
Rashid Khan IPL 2022 wickets: Total wickets of Rashid Khan in 2022 IPL
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"A fan sued Russell Westbrook and the Utah Jazz for $100 Million!": When the 2017 MVP got into a huge altercation with a Jazz fan that led to a lifetime ban and a lawsuit
“A fan sued Russell Westbrook and the Utah Jazz for $100 Million!”: When the 2017 MVP got into a huge altercation with a Jazz fan that led to a lifetime ban and a lawsuit

Russell Westbrook has always been a controversial figure in basketball. Flashback to 2019, when he…