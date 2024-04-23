Despite Encouraging Game 2 Report, Kawhi Leonard’s Inclusion on Injury Report to Worry Clippers Fans

Following a 109-97 statement victory in Game 1, the Los Angeles Clippers aim to make the most out of their home advantage against the Dallas Mavericks. However, the franchise remains in dire need of the return of its talisman, Kawhi Leonard, to sustain its winning form. Even in his absence though, the starting lineup posed a balanced offense, scoring 46% from the field. Amidst the anticipation surrounding Leonard’s comeback, the fans received encouraging signs from the Clippers camp, prompting them to get their hopes up.

However, the latest update paints a grim picture. As per the official injury report, Leonard is still dealing with the right knee inflammation. This condition has potentially led to a swollen knee for the Klaw, resulting in stiffness, instability, and severe pain. Consequently, the 2x champion has been listed as ‘Questionable’ for the upcoming game in the first-round series.

However, the 32-year-old remains on track to make it into the playoffs. As per Sports Illustrated’s Joey Linn, Leonard was involved in non-contact training ahead of Game 2. HC Tyronn Lue consequently refused to rule him out for the upcoming clash, stating, “He’s gonna go through practice today and we’ll see”.

So, the Clippers understand how Leonard’s on-court presence could tilt the game-winning odds significantly in their favor. Yet, they have no intention of rushing the recovery process to avoid further injuries for the player. Clips President Lawrence Frank voiced the same before Game 1, mentioning, “The inflammation needs to continue to reduce so he can do functional basketball movements. We’re hopeful it’s going to get there”.

Despite this, the fans stay hopeful. After all, the team held the fort magnificently well in his absence during Game 1, taking a 26-point lead by the end of the first half. Paul George and James Harden combined for 50 points in the game, while Ivica Zubac stunned the Mavs with his double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds, as per ESPN.

However, the roster’s dependency on Leonard remains tough to neglect. The team maintained an underwhelming 7-7 record without his services, in this regular season, as per StatMuse. In his absence, they have often failed to collectively replicate his defensive prowess alongside his stat line of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

Hence, his availability becomes the center of attention in the NBA. For now, it will be a game-time decision skyrocketing the fans’ anxiety levels ahead of Game 2.