“Ceiling for Dereck Lively II Is So Big!”: Luka Doncic Praises Mavericks Rookie After Illness Absence Against Raptors

Ahead of the Dallas Mavericks’ Wednesday night game against the Toronto Raptors, rookie Dereck Lively II became a last-minute scratch for the team. The Mavs’ 12th overall pick was added to the injury report and ruled out of the game against the Raptors. The injury report stated that Lively was absent due to a non-COVID illness.

Lively’s absence was also noted during the team’s morning shootaround at the American Airlines Center. Despite the Mavs’ valiant efforts, the Dallas side lost to a formidable Toronto Raptors 116-127.

Lively’s teammates, especially Luka Doncic, intensely felt his absence from the squad. Dallas currently stands with a 6-2 record in the league and is placed second on the Western Conference’s table.

The Dallas side did put the best of their efforts despite the loss. Doncic registered 31 points, eight assists, seven boards, and four steals, while Kyrie Irving managed to add 22 points for the Mavs. Tim Hardaway Jr. helped the Mavs with crucial three-pointers and added 17 points, while Derrick Jones Jr. tipped off the night with just 15 points.

In a post-game conference following the loss, Luka Doncic expressed how the team missed Dereck Lively II on the court. When asked about the star Mavs rookie, Doncic said, “Obviously you guys, me, and our team knows how important he is for us and it’s only his rookie season. So the ceiling for [Dereck Lively II] him is so big, so of course we’ll miss him any game he will miss.”

Indeed, the bar has been set relatively high for Dereck Lively II as a rookie at Dallas. He competes with the likes of other generational talents such as Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and Chet Holmgren, all of whom are eagerly vying for the Rookie of the Year title.

Indeed, these words of encouragement and assurance from Luka Doncic might not have gone unnoticed by Lively at all. Perhaps we might see him back in full form and shape, repping the Mavericks for a good win in their next game in the league.

Dereck Lively II is among the top five rookie prospects

Dereck Lively II’s positive impact on the Dallas Mavericks is quite noticeable from his recent few games. In the past seven games played, Lively has averaged 9.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and has maintained a field goal percentage of 77% per game.

Lively’s presence has dramatically helped the Mavs stack up their defense for the 2023-24 season. With him on the court, the Mavs have played significantly better, all because of his defensive prowess for the team.

Lively is one of the top five favorites for the Rookie of the Year title, just behind Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, Brandon Miller, and Ausar Thompson. The 7’1″ center has attracted the attention of many former Mavericks greats, including Tyson Chandler, who says Lively reminds him of himself.