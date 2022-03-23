“That France team, I just don’t like any one of them”: Kevin Durant opens up about his desire to ‘beat Evan Fournier’s a**’ and his disdain for Team France

Kevin Durant talks about not liking any one of the members of Team France along with his confrontation with Evan Fournier.

Regardless of how much time Kevin Durant takes off, it seems as though he’s always raring to go the second he touches NBA hardwood. His MCL sprain had him out for an extended period of time and in merely a couple games back from injury, dropped a 53 point bomb on the New York Knicks, leading the Nets to victory.

The Brooklyn Nets need all the points that Durant can score with their current situation of them being in the play-in. With them being 3 games back from the 6th seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, not having Kyrie Irving due to vaccine mandates in NYC and Ben Simmons due to a herniated disc, KD has got quite the heavy lifting to do.

If the Nets were to snag the 6th seed somehow with just 10 games left in the season, NBA fans would be treated to the wildly enticing matchup of Brooklyn vs Philly.

One thing that could lead to the Nets establishing themselves as the 6th seed is the fact that Kevin Durant has got more than just his mojo back, as seen by his most recent performances.

Kevin Durant on not liking the France team.

These past Summer Olympics saw Team USA win the Gold but not without getting handed a loss by Team France with a final score of 83-76. It marked the first Team USA loss in basketball since 2004. Evan Fournier said, “They are better individually but they can be beaten as a team,” after beating Kevin Durant and company.

Team USA would eventually exact their revenge on Team France, besting them in the Gold medal game to claim gold at Tokyo 2020.

Fast-forward to this past week’s Knicks-Nets game and Kevin Durant was chirping up a storm when Fournier failed to guard him properly, calling him ‘mini’ with a hand gesture. On the most recent edition of the ETCs podcast, KD elaborated on his disdain for the French players.

“It’s just something about that France team, they beat us in the Olympics. I just don’t like any one of them. I respect them and they’re all great dudes and if I see them off the court I’ll give them a big hug but it’s like, it’s just one of those teams or players I just don’t like.”