Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Says Larsa Pippen ‘Belongs to the Streets’ On Latest IG Post

Celebrities at nightclub Gala Miami for F1 Weekend Featuring: Larsa Pippen, Marcus Jordan Where: United States When: 06 May 2023 Credit: Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com Copyright: xSethxBrowarnick/StartraksaPhoto.comx 52689449 EDITORIAL USE ONLY. RESTRICTED TO NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen broke up in March but are still throwing shade at one another. During their near-two-year relationship, the couple often shared intimate details about their life on social media. Months after parting ways, they seemingly have no intentions of keeping their feelings about each other private as Jordan showcased on Instagram.

Advertisement

The 33-year-old shared a carousel of him posing next to celebrities like comedians Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle, rapper Gunna, and more. In the comments, one fan asked him, “Where’s Larsa?” He astonishingly responded, “Back where she belongs,” with a street emoji, a common internet slang used to describe a promiscuous person.

Oh my god, Marcus Jordan is going after Larsa with no mercy pic.twitter.com/7OuiGDZb62 — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 5, 2024

One hopeful fan commented, “Go get your girl back home team!” Jordan clarified he has no intention of getting back with Pippen, writing, “I’m good,” with a peace sign emoji. Another fan asked him how he was comfortable being in a relationship with ‘Uncle Scottie’s ex-wife.’ He distanced himself from his father Michael Jordan’s former teammate, responding, “He [is] not my uncle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marcus Jordan (@heirmj523)

The 33-year-old allegedly wasn’t the first to publicly take a shot at their ex. Two weeks ago, Pippen uploaded a photo on her Instagram profile holding an espresso martini and captioned the post, “Sipping.” Porsha Williams, her co-star on The Housewives of Atlanta, commented, “Sipping not sniffing?”

Pippen responded, “Never that?” Many fans believed this was a shot at Jordan, who was photographed sniffing a white powder while vacationing in the South of France. Rumors have swirled that his erratic lifestyle led to the couple calling it quits after dating for nearly two years.

If the gloves weren’t off before, Jordan’s comments on his post indicate that they are now. The two seemingly have no intention of avoiding any drama. They are willing to air their dirty laundry and take shots at each other at the expense of looking petty.