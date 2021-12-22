“If you’re the Jet? what does that make me now”: Kevin Frazier beats Kenny Smith and Candace Parker in the popular segment ‘race to the board’ on Inside the NBA

Inside the NBA Guest host, Kevin Frazier beats Kenny Smith and Candace Parker in the race to the board. The Jet is defeated once again this season while Parker came last in the race.

This week’s edition of Inside the NBA had Kevin Frazier and Candace Parker fill in the shoes of Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley, respectively. Both Johnson and Barkley had entered the league COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

However, it was great to have Frazier and Parker fill for them. There was no doubt about the show being full-on entertainment. Shaquille O’Neal stated he was scared of Parker, calling her a bully in a lighter way. The two icons share great banter and are some of the best basketball minds.

One of the funny segments of the show came during halftime during the game between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers. The popular game played between the panel, race to the board, featured three participants this time.

It was a close contest between Frazier, Smith, and Parker, who seemed ready from the word go. The results were surprising since it was a non-athlete who won the race.

Kevin Frazier defeats Kenny The Jet Smith and Candace Parker in the race to the board.

The production team of Inside the NBA made sure to have a great show despite not having the Chuckster and EJ this week. And the production team didn’t disappoint. This week’s race to the board segment was a laughing riot.

Frazier defeated Smith and Parker in a close contest. The popular host of Entertainment Tonight, Frazier beat two basketball champions. Thus he couldn’t contain his happiness, Frazier’s efforts reflected in the fact that he jumped over a step to beat Smith and Parker.

After winning, Frazier engaged in some trash talk with the Smith.

“If you’re the Jet? what does that make me now.”

It seems like a rough patch for Smith, who has lost most of the races this season. Nonetheless, the best race of this season remains Barkley beating Smith.