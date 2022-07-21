“Proud husband of Ayesha Curry, Proud son of Dell Curry, Proud daddy of The Boston Celtics”: Stephen Curry reveals Kevin Hart’s script

NBA superstar Stephen Curry reveals how comedian Kevin Hart wanted him to open up the ESPY awards this year.

Reigning Finals MVP Stephen Curry added yet another feather to his cap, turning host for the recently conducted ESPYs. And the Warriors guard didn’t disappoint, having the audience in splits with his witty one-liners, coupled with roasting his peers from the league, including LeBron James.

The Chef is coming off one of his greatest seasons, winning his 4th championship and 3 MVPs. Curry surpassed Ray Allen as the all-time leader in 3-pointers made. Thus there couldn’t have been a better candidate to host the 2022 ESPYs than Curry.

The former unanimous MVP became the second NBA player to host the awards, the first being King James, something Curry would acknowledge but not without throwing a hilarious jibe at the Lakers superstar in the clip below.

“I’m the second NBA player to host this award show. LeBron James hosted this show back in 2007 after losing the NBA Finals. So yes… yes, this feels better.” Steph Curry came out with the LeBron jokes early 🤣pic.twitter.com/FZdx4Ze0vP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 21, 2022

Gearing up for his debut gig as a host, Curry revealed how comedian and Hollywood superstar Kevin Hart wanted him to introduce himself.

Stephen Curry gives an insight into Kevin Hart’s input in his introduction.

Making his debut as host, Steph Curry didn’t forget to take notes from the best in business, and who better than Kevin Hart to have as your mentor. The multiple-time People’s Choice Awards winner did a phenomenal job as Steph revealed some inside information.

Winning their 4th title in 8-years, the Warriors faced the Celtics in the recently conducted NBA Finals. While many believed the Dubs lucked out with a ticket to the Finals, Steve Kerr and crew would prove their championship DNA, defeating a young Boston team in 6-games at the TD Garden.

Curry was finally able to silence all his critics, winning his maiden Finals MVP. Thus when the 34-year-old decided to host the ESPYs, one could anticipate the eight-time All-Star taking shots at the Cs.

“I’m your host Stephen Curry. Proud husband of Ayesha Curry. Proud son of Dell Curry. Proud daddy of… The Boston Celtics” Steph Curry on how Kevin Hart wanted him to open up The ESPYs🤣pic.twitter.com/rla11LUyl9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 21, 2022

Well, we wish Curry had agreed to Hart’s script. Nonetheless, the eight-time All-Star did a phenomenal job, ending the night with the ESPY for the best NBA player.

