“Kevin Durant is joining yet another team that beat him in the playoffs!”: NBA Twitter reacts to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski claiming Celtics are making a move for the Nets’ star

NBA Twitter goes off as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski drops a major bomb at 2:30 AM ET regarding Kevin Durant and the Celtics

The NBA offseason has been relatively quiet. We haven’t seen any groundbreaking trades. There have been no big-name free agents being signed by teams and changing the dynamic of the league. There are two huge names whose futures are uncertain, and they’re both in Brooklyn.

Before the start of the free agency, Kyrie Irving demanded a max deal from the Nets or a trade. Neither happened, so he decided to opt-in to the final year of his contract. The Nets are still looking for trade possibilities but have been drawing up blanks.

As soon as Kyrie opted in, Kevin Durant demanded a trade away. Durant has four years left on his deal and is undisputedly one of the best players in the league. Teams are jumping at the chance to acquire him, but no one’s able to match the steep price the Nets are quoting.

At around 2:30 AM ET, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a ‘Woj Bomb’, which apparently changes the whole situation, or so he wants you to believe.

ESPN Sources: As Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant’s trade request approaches its fourth week, the Boston Celtics have emerged among teams engaged in talks on a possible deal. Story: https://t.co/eXpn6fRoYl — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 25, 2022

Also Read: “Not Much Has Changed With Kevin Durant”: Peyton Manning doesn’t let go of his 2017 ESPYs performance amidst Nets’ star’s drama

NBA Twitter reacts to Woj dropping a bomb about Kevin Durant and the Celtics

The Boston Celtics just came off an NBA Finals run, where they were taken down by the Golden State Warriors. In the offseason, there are reports they want to go after Kevin Durant. Sounds familiar?

Any KD trade news already generates a lot of buzz, but when a team like the Celtics wants a piece of the pie? Adrian Wojnarowski changed a lot of people’s Monday mornings with his late night bomb.

NBA Twitter saw the same, and couldn’t help but react to it.

KD joining another team that beat him the prior year 😹😹😹 — Isaiah ☔️ (@RatiodByTrey) July 25, 2022

Slow news day, ESPN? How can you say “emerged among the teams” to sign KD, then go on to admit they’re no closer than anyone else?! May have we’ll have said “Boston are also a team in the NBA”. https://t.co/SJRU7GawuA pic.twitter.com/ZHLBKQBX1w — UK Nets Fans  (@UKNetsFans) July 25, 2022

First on get up is there a new team that has emerged as a Kevin Durant destination 😂 — Go Gettas (@GoGettasPodcast) July 25, 2022

You cant make this shit up pic.twitter.com/EyS8TeqxEv — ȶei (@notorioustei) July 25, 2022

Also Read: $200 million worth Kevin Durant was surprisingly sued for stealing his trademark nickname from 80s rock guitarist

Let’s wait and see if anyone from the Nets camp, Celtics camp, or KD’s people dispute the same. The trade isn’t impossible but just seems highly unlikely.