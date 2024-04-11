Celtics’ Injury Update for Jayson Tatum Set to ‘Please’ Knicks Fans Amidst Playoff Seeding Battle

The Boston Celtics just suffered a disappointing loss against a struggling Milwaukee Bucks side. With the 2024 NBA Playoffs now just around the corner, the team is desperate for some wind under their wings, something a win would help with massively. However, with the team scheduled to face off against an in-form New York Knicks next, the presence of Jayson Tatum will prove crucial to make this happen.

Advertisement

Tatum has been healthy for most of the Boston Celtics’ current campaign, having played 73 games already so far this season, per Statmuse. However, during the more recent games played by the franchise, the superstar was noticed laboring a bit with his movements. Seeing this, countless fans were left a bit worried about his condition. And sure enough, his name has been featured in the NBA’s latest official injury report.

The 26-year-old has been listed as ‘Questionable’ to feature in this contest due to a right knee contusion. Bearing the same status as him ahead of this game are Kristapz Porzingis (hamstring), Jaylen Brown (Hand), Al Horford (toe), and Xavier Tillman (right knee).

Advertisement

These are big players that could potentially miss this upcoming clash for the Boston Celtics. What makes this situation worse is that the New York Knicks seem to be in fine form. Despite Julius Randle’s shoulder injury, Jalen Brunson and Co. have won both of their last two games and six of their last 10.

Further, apart from Randle, the franchise seems to have no injuries holding them back at the moment, making it clear that this clash was always going to be a long one for the Celtics, whether their stars play or not.

That said, while everything looks a bit grim on the surface for Boston, there is some good news here. The potential absence of all their stars is likely nothing more than precautionary. After all, the franchise will not want to risk any chance of an injury right before the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Especially given the Celtics have already clinched the top seed in the East, the franchise is likely giving their stars some much-needed rest before the most important stage of their season commences.