Celtics Legend Confronted Dell Curry On Son Steph Curry Having Destroyed The NBA

The NBA is built on the backs of differing opinions and hot takes, but in the modern game, there is one common thought that unites everyone: the three-point revolution has ruined basketball. While there is no statistical analysis to back that fact, the talking heads have hammered down on the fact that Steph Curry and his Warriors teams’ three-point-heavy offense has made the NBA more boring and less innovative.

Boston Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell has the same thought. While talking to Dan Patrick about the Celtics’ historically bad shooting form in the postseason, he mentioned how Curry’s style of play has managed to make even the smartest coaches resolve to chuck up bombs from distance when chasing a game.

The Celtics, who were dominant on their way to a title last year, used the three-pointer as a weapon. They have players who can individually shoot the team back into the game or take the game away from the opposition. This has not been the case so far these playoffs. In their first two games against the Knicks, the team has shot 25% from beyond the arc, going a stunning 25/100.

Maxwell, while talking to Patrick, revealed that he had a conversation with Steph’s father, Dell Curry, and placed the blame for the current state of the game solely in the unanimous MVP’s hands. He told his host, “I talked to his dad and I asked his dad, I said, ‘Your son’s destroyed the game the way I loved it.’ He said, ‘Yeah, there are a lot of 3-point takers, but there are not a lot of 3-point makers.’”

Dell coming to his son’s defense makes sense. After all, the blame for the three-heavy style of play has been placed squarely on Steph’s shoulders, even though Hall-of-Fame level coaches have continued to use the three-pointer as a potent weapon in late game scenarios.

As for Steph himself, he’s made it pretty clear what he thinks of his role as the media scapegoat in all this. Just because Steph Curry can shoot a contested, off-balance three from 40 feet out, doesn’t mean everyone can. And his statement reflected as such.

When he joined the Knuckleheads Podcast a few years back, Steph claimed that he’s never one to encourage the younger generation to emulate his style of play. In fact, he reminded listeners that it took him years to perfect his shooting, and not everyone can be as good as him.

“I’m gonna use this moment to get on my soapbox. Stop tagging me in all these horrible basketball clips with people taking bad shots, talking about, ‘I ruined the game.’ I did not tell y’all to shoot. I did not say to shoot that shot,” he said.

Everyone wants to shoot like Steph Curry and make those glorious-looking 3-pointers. However, not everyone is ready to do the kind of work needed to be able to pull off those shots. As soon as people figure that bit out, we may either see a decrease in the number of 3s attempted, or maybe some quality shots.