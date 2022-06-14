“Celtics need to become Pat Riley’s Lakers to win the championship!”: Jayson Tatum and co have to become only the second team in history to do a hattrick of Game 7 wins

The Boston Celtics lost a crucial game 5 to the warriors and they now have to win three consecutive game 7s for the title.

There haven’t been many times a team has come back and won their series in a string of Game 7s. The only time it did happen was in 1988.

The Boston Celtics have faced a tough road to the NBA Finals. Their first-round matchup was rather easy, however, from the second round onwards it was a different story.

The Cs faced off against the defending champs, the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis and his team took them to 7 games. The conference finals saw them face off against the Miami Heat.

Game 6 heroics from Jimmy Butler forced another Game 7 showdown. While the Celtics prevailed, their journey has been nothing short of rough.

A similar fate awaits them in this series. The Golden State Warriors have improved to 3-2 and the Celtics have their work cut out.

Also read: “I was Klay Thompson for 10 minutes, absolutely worth losing $10,000 and be banned for life”: Warriors star’s famous look-alike entered Chase Center without an identity card

Did you know… Only one team has won the NBA Championship, when the last 3 rounds of the playoffs all went 7-games Conference Semi-Finals

Conference Finals

Finals 1987-88 Lakers The Celtics will be need to become the 2nd — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 14, 2022

The Celtics need to embody the 1988 Los Angeles Lakers to win the title!

Yes, as bizarre a statement as that sounds, The Boston Celtics need to do what the Los Angeles Lakers did in 1988, winning three consecutive Game 7s. A hattrick of Game 7s if you will.

Led by Pat Riley and featuring the likes of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and James Worthy, the Lakers team beat the Detroit Pistons in Game 7 of the finals.

In a similar vein, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics need to repeat their arch rivals’ spectacular feat and enter the record books.

The Warriors look formidable the odds of the Celtics winning will be far lower now than before. However, if there is one team with a history of winning Game 7s in this playoffs, it is the Cs.

Celtics in the 4Q tonight: 4 baskets

4 turnovers pic.twitter.com/Ps9sqwjfym — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 14, 2022

They will also need to work on their fourth-quarter woes. Superstar Jayson Tatum has not been good in the closing stages of the game and he needs to be if Boston stands any chance of winning.

Also read: “Draymond Green fouls out 3 times in 5 games, the first time since Kobe Bryant and Shaq played in the Finals!”: The Warriors’ forward’s poor run of form continues despite the win