“I was Klay Thompson for 10 minutes, absolutely worth losing $10,000 and be banned for life”: Warriors star’s look-alike walked past 5-layers security at Chase Center and made it to practice area

If you have a look-alike and you know it, then you have to safeguard your home and office from them. Klay Thompson did not, and a man almost played instead of him in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The real Thompson is not having the best NBA Finals of his life, but another one indeed had his. At least 10 minutes of it if he is to be believed.

Dawson Gurley is famous around Northern California for being the look-alike of the Golden State Warriors’ star shooting guard. The man has fooled fans by signing autographs as Thompson quite often.

A regular audience courtside in Oakland’s Oracle Arena and San Francisco’s Chase Center during the Warriors games, Gurley has been one of Dubs’s biggest fans and also a season ticket holder for years.

But that changed Monday night as Dawson dared to go one step further and tried making a fool out of Warriors security at Chase Center, this time making the guards believe that he was Klay himself.

Klay Thompson ’s impersonator breaks into the Warriors facility and the practice area and gets banned for life, losing $10k on tickets but feels it was worth it.

The 29-year-old YouTuber went haywire with his prank and successfully entered the Warriors facility without an identity card before Game 5 and claims that he participated in the warm-ups or shoot-around after getting past five layers of security guards.

Banned bc I walked pass 5 layers of security guards (who willingly let me through security without asking for ID) & shot around on the court for 10 minutes. I also spent 10K on tickets which they are not refunding. Why should I be banned because their security is incompetent? — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 13, 2022

And the things that followed have him banned from the Warriors arena for life which will cost him at least $10,000 on tickets.

Here’s the official letter of my ban. pic.twitter.com/Ii9VTdWI0h — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 14, 2022

The Kansas resident wasn’t so upset about it at all because he got to be an NBA/Warriors player for 10 minutes.

Was it worth it to lose 10K on tickets and be banned for life? Absolutely. I was an NBA player for 10 minutes bro 😂😂 — Daws (@BigDawsTv) June 14, 2022

He might find it to be worthy for now, but if the Warriors can settle this and win the championship, he’ll regret not watching it from his seat inside the Chase Center.

Although, if the Dubs win it in Boston in Game 6, he might be able to watch it from the stands if he can get his hands on the tickets in TD Garden. Or maybe again, get in as Klay and get banned from all facilities once and for all?