“Celtics trading me was not a mutual decision”: Kemba Walker shockingly reveals that he did not know he had been traded away from Boston 

Kemba Walker says that he did not know that he had been traded away from the Boston Celtics and that it wasn’t a mutual decision.

Kemba Walker has enjoyed a fairly successfully career within the NBA. The 4x All-Star was the face of the Charlotte Hornets for nearly a decade before being traded away to the Boston Celtics in the 2019 offseason. The reasoning behind this trade was simply that Michael Jordan did not see Kemba was a max level player.

Making the All-NBA third team had Kemba Walker be eligible for the max contract during the 2019 offseason but according to the UConn legend himself, Jordan and the Hornets had not offered him that. This led to the Celtics acquiring him in a trade that involved Terry Rozier following a fallout with Kyrie Irving.

Walker spent two full seasons with the Celtics that included a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals and a first round exit this past 2021 Playoffs.

Kemba Walker admits that he didn’t know the Celtics were looking to trade him.

The 31 year old sat down with Zach Lowe on the Lowe Post to discuss various things ranging from his hilariously short stint in OKC to his time with the Boston Celtics. When asked about the latter by Lowe, Kemba Walker said:

“My time there was great. I had great teammates that I talk to, to this day. To be honest I didn’t know that I was going to be traded. I even saw stuff like, Oh, we had a mutual agreement on the trade,’. I don’t know man. That’s where I wanted to be because that’s where I was. I never wanted to be a guy who got traded.”

Also asked Kemba a very important question: does he have a Kemba Walker Oklahoma City Thunder jersey? Does it exist? Was he ever actually “on” the Thunder? We discuss. https://t.co/XlJLUIKIYV — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) October 15, 2021

Despite the fact that Walker’s stint with the Boston Celtics was a tad bit underwhelming, it should be mentioned that he is quite beloved by Boston sports fans. At least, much more so than Kyrie Irving.

Kemba Walker will continue his NBA journey as a member of the New York Knicks, a team he rooted for as a kid growing up. This of course, due to the fact that he grew up in the Bronx. He’s currently signed to a 2 year/ $16 million deal with the Knicks.