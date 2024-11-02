Chandler Parsons Crushes Heat Fans’ Hopes with His Giannis Antetokounmpo-Miami Take

After the Milwaukee Bucks’ frustrating stint under Doc Rivers, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s time with the team might be coming to an end. Strong rumors are floating around NBA Twitter about the superstar looking for another team. The Miami Heat has come up as one of the possible destinations for the Greek Freak. A lot of fans on the Internet are very excited about this possibility.

However, Chandler Parsons doesn’t see any sense in Giannis going to Miami. While discussing the trade scenarios on Run It Back, Parsons crushed Heat fans’ dreams after listing some important points as to why going to Miami would not be a good idea for the two-time MVP.

Parsons said that if Giannis is parting ways with the Bucks because they’re consistently losing, then going to Miami doesn’t make any sense. More importantly, the former NBA star thinks Giannis will be a misfit in Miami if the trade does take place.

The 36-year-old said, “Him and Bam [Adebayo] and Jimmy [Butler] don’t fit well.”

In addition to that, Giannis is not going to be an easy trade. The Heat will have to give away all of their depth in order to acquire him. Parsons added, “Think about what you’re gonna have to give up to get a Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

The chips that the Heat will give up in such a trade will hinder Antetokounmpo’s chances of going to a winning side. Besides the system in Miami is pretty much set in stone under Pat Riley’s rule. So it’s unlikely that the 2021 NBA Champion would wanna play in such a rigid system.

"Giannis, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler don't fit together… It's gotta be the Warriors, Thunder or Rockets… if I'm Giannis, I'd wanna go play with Steph Curry… I don't know if he finishes the season with the Bucks, but I don't understand the Nets & Heat." – @chandlerparsons pic.twitter.com/BjXlX3CUbW — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 1, 2024

However, if Giannis has made up his mind about leaving Milwaukee, Parsons had some suggestions for him. He said that the OKC, the Warriors, and the Rockets are best suited for the eight-time All-Star. Unlike the Heat, these teams might be able to afford a Giannis trade.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will likely not go to Miami

The Bucks are currently on a four-game losing streak. After a disappointing postseason run, a dominant comeback was expected from the Bucks this season. However, they’ve failed to deliver on it so far. This could be one of the major reasons why their biggest superstar is looking for a way out. But Giannis’ stature will become an issue in his trade.

If the Heat wishes to bring him in, they might have to give up players like Bam Adebayo, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyler Herro, and others.

A three-team deal might be able to take the risk factor down a notch for the teams involved, but there have been no reports of other teams being interested in participating. As of now, it seems highly unlikely that Giannis will join the Miami Heat.