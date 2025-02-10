Chandler Parsons Speaks on Narrative Accusing Luka Doncic of Being Unfit: Plays More Than Anthony Davis

Luka Doncic’s health and fitness have been placed under a microscope ever since Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison revealed why the franchise moved on from him. Chandler Parsons brought up a valid point regarding the Slovenian sensation’s supposedly unfit body during an episode of FanDuel TV’s Run It Back.

Parsons pointed out that the trade seemed as crazy as it did because of the secretive nature of the transaction, but also underlined how the Mavs picked the wrong star in a trade if the franchise was concerned about long-term health. “There’s been more question and concern on [Anthony Davis’] health than Luka’s health,” the 36-year-old said. “That’s why I never understood this narrative about Luka being out of shape or not available. He plays more than Anthony Davis.”

While Doncic has struggled to stay on the court throughout the first half of this season, the five-time All-Star has played less than 65 games just one other time in his career. The 25-year-old played 33.9 minutes a night over 70 regular season contests during the Mavs’ run to the NBA Finals last season. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has played in over 65 games just once throughout his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. AD was remarkably available for 76 games last season, but Parsons’ point still stands.

The former forward emphasized the age difference between Doncic and Davis, as well. Even if their respective availability was similar, the Lakers’ newest superstar is six years younger than the Brow, which has created even more confusion surrounding the trade. At this point, Doncic’s long-term outlook looks much rosier than the 31-year-old Davis’.

Dallas could be in trouble following AD’s latest injury

The injury bug didn’t take long to find its way to the Mavs’ newest star, either. In his first game, AD suffered a non-contact strain in his groin and abdomen, where he has struggled with issues in the past. The injury could keep the nine-time All-Star out for an indefinite period, a death blow to Dallas’ championship hopes. Davis’ immediate injury only adds more doubt to the team’s claims regarding Doncic’s fitness.

It appears that the Mavericks were selling low on Luka’s health during his most injury-riddled campaign while buying high on AD’s durability from 2023-24. Even before his most recent injury, durability has always been a concern for the 13-year veteran. Now, with the Brow’s prime likely coming to an end within the next couple of seasons, it remains to be seen how this short-sighted move will affect the Mavs throughout both the near and distant future.