“LeBron James is 0-9 from 3 in game-tying shots!”: NBA Twitter uncovers Lakers star’s ABYSMAL crunch time numbers from this season

NBA Twitter uncovers Lakers star, LeBron James’s embarrassing clutch time stats from this season are revealed

It may have been just one shot. But missing that one shot has put the final nail of a billion in the coffin of the Lakers’ season.

LeBron James just airballed with the Lakers’ season on the line 😳

pic.twitter.com/x4tqh1Ik6m — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 2, 2022

Really, does anyone even remember a time when the popular opinion was that the NBA Finals would feature the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Lakers? Oh, who are we kidding? OF COURSE, EVERYONE REMEMBERS! What is the NBA community but a community of trolls laughing at one franchise or the other? And frankly, we hope that never changes.

Speaking of missed crunchtime shots though, it appears that LeBron James has missed quite a few. And to that, you might say, ‘Yeah, damn near 19 years of being the first option on your team isn’t easy.’ And to that, we say, you’re absolutely right, buuuut we aren’t talking about his whole career here. We’re only talking about this season.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

LeBron James is only converting on 8.3% of his go-ahead or game-tying shots in the last 30 seconds this season

LeBron James is a great, great player. Heck, there is a reason behind why he is considered by many to be the greatest player of all time.

But, even a player of LeBron’s stature has blemishes. Who doesn’t, though, right?

Well, the problem is, this is a bit of a massive one.

LeBron James is 1-12 (8.3%) from the field and 0-9 from 3 in game tying and go ahead shots within the last 30 seconds this season.#WashedKing 👑 #ThekidfromAKRON pic.twitter.com/Uk3nFEu9Jv — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) April 2, 2022

Yeah, that stat doesn’t look great at all.

There isn’t any way you can really justify what’s going on here.

With the Lakeshow already outside the play-in picture, all we can really see here is all Michael Jordan stans absolutely FEASTING on this one.

