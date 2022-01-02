“Allen Iverson was the guy telling everybody ‘You can do it no matter what'”: Thierry Henry had high praise for the Sixers legend, citing how AI was an inspiration for Titi himself

Allen Iverson was such a magnetic personality on the court that even French legend Thierry Henry drew inspiration from his play.

There’s something to be said for how much every single kid who took the court from the late 90s to the late 2000s idolized The Answer. Everybody wanted to rock the dreads just like him. Every pickup baller wanted to copy his crossover. And everyone wanted to be swaggy like him.

But above all, every kid who took the court wanted to approach his game with the same killer mentality as AI. They saw in him a man who played every game like it was very much his last.

There may not be a single player other than Shaq and Kobe who’s sold more tickets and jerseys than AI during his era. Iverson was one of those phenomenal players who represented the NBA globally after Michael Jordan retired.

Thierry Henry credits Allen Iverson as one of his sporting idols, drawing inspiration from his resolve

Thierry Henry gave an interview with GQ Sports in December 2020. The French footballing legend and the greatest striker in Premier League history had rich words of praise for Iverson:

“Look, Allen Iverson didn’t win the title, as we all know. But sometimes it’s not about what you win, it’s about what you transmit and how you transcend and what you stand for. And so Allen Iverson for me was just the guy telling everybody, ‘You can do it no matter what.'”

“No matter what, if you play, and if you live your life, the way he was, wearing his heart on his sleeves, playing hard no matter what. Whoever was in front of him, he was telling you, “I’m better than you.” That, still now, gives me goosebumps because that guy did so much.”

It is one thing to be an idol for players from your own background, your own sport. But the impact of Allen Iverson goes way beyond just the hardwood. His dogged, never-say-die mentality on the court is legendary, as exemplified by the great Thierry Henry himself.