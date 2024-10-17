“Change Can Be Really Awesome”: Klay Thompson Details Biggest Adjustment Since Move to the Mavericks

has been 15 weeks since Klay Thompson decided to move on from the Warriors and signed with the Mavericks. However, the 13-season-long bond that the sharpshooter shared with the Dubs doesn’t seem to fade away that easily. Every time the Mavericks post Klay on their social media or he wears their jersey, fans still find it weird.

Rachel Nichols had a conversation with Thompson, asking him about the biggest adjustments he has made since his move, both on and off the court. Klay thought about it for a second and said,

“On the court, it would probably be style of play, different sets, terminology, personnel, so it’s something I’m embracing and it’s really exciting to be honest because change can really be awesome.”

Ever since his move to the Mavericks was announced, Klay has been emphasizing change and how desperately he needed it. He further added about how good the Mavericks are, and when the opportunity came knocking, he didn’t decline.

“That’s why I’m here because I saw how great they were last year and when my options came, I wanted to be a part of that.”

Meanwhile, off the court, Thompson is happily exploring a new city, and how things happen differently in Dallas. He’s been in the Bay ever since the 2011 Draft, so living in Dallas is a whole new experience for him.

“Off the court, just getting used to a new city, new grid, just how everything moves out there and I’m really enjoying it.”

Nichols pointed out one thing that ‘Sea Captain’ Klay might be missing the most—taking his boat to work.

While Klay Thompson seems to be adjusting to live off the court pretty well, things on the court haven’t been that smooth. In his 2 preseason outings for the Mavericks, he shot 3-9 and 0-9 from the field. There is nothing to panic about these stats just yet. It is the preseason, and he is getting used to a whole new coach and his system, after spending the majority of his career playing with just one coach – Steve Kerr.

Even though there are a lot of trolls on the internet who have gone after Thompson’s cold starts, it hasn’t deterred Mark Cuban’s opinion about him.

Mark Cuban calls Klay one of the best shooters ever

Signing Klay Thompson this offseason has been one of the biggest free-agency signings for the Mavericks in a long while. Mark Cuban has been ecstatic about it all summer, talking about how Klay would flourish with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Cuban was on First Take with Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe, where he was asked about Thompson’s fit with Kyrie and Luka. He talked about how KT hasn’t seen the full benefit yet, with Kyrie and Luka missing some preseason games, but it would take the pressure off of him.

“Great, great Now, he hasn’t had the benefit yet in the preseason of having Kyrie and Luka out there at the same time, but that takes all the pressure off of him.”

Talking about how Luka and Kyrie would help Klay, Cuban said,

“Either one of them can get the ball to Klay anywhere he wants. And that’s going to give him a lot easier shots. And, you know, catch and shoot. He’s one of the best ever. So having that added to our arsenal, I think it’s going to really help us.”

It is clear that Dallas is excited to have Klay, and Klay is excited to play for them. Thompson would be looking to use this fresh start to try and catapult toward his 5th NBA Championship. Meanwhile, the Mavericks would want him to do exactly the same, while shooting lights out from the deep.