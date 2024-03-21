“Changed How the Game Is Played”: Caitlin Clark Receives Huge Praise From Potential Round 1 Matchup in NCAA Tournament

With the NCAA tournament right around the corner, many teams are fighting hard to qualify. Among them, are the Holy Cross Crusaders, who will face off against UT Martin in the ‘First Four’ tournament, in order to qualify. Ahead of this massive contest, Holy Cross head coach, Maureen Magarity spoke to the media, where she excitedly brought up Caitlin Clark.

Advertisement

If the Holy Cross Crusaders are to win a qualification spot through the ‘First Four’, they would go on to face Caitlin Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round. Looking ahead to this potential matchup, Magarity had this to say on the matter, as per X[Formerly Twitter] post by Chelsie Brown.

“I’m so proud to coach women’s basketball right now… Caitlin [Clark] has made such an impact on that. Just the excitement, and her style of play… I have two daughters! They’ve watched more Caitlin Clark games than I have! I think if we’re lucky enough to get to Saturday [First round of the NCAA tournament], I’m going to have my oldest probably help us with the scouting report, to be honest.”

Advertisement

The 43-year-old clearly has some serious respect for Clark, and it’s not hard to see why. Alongside Sabrina Ionescu, Caitlin Clark has transformed into a beacon of confidence for women’s basketball. Her expert marksmanship is something that has continued to wow fans across the world. And once she does get to the WNBA, it is likely something that will take over the reins from Stephen Curry, and further transform the way the game is played.

Recognizing Clark’s effect on how women’s basketball is perceived and played already, Clark went on to say the following in the same interview.

“She’s just changed how the game is played. And I think that is so exciting for young girls, young boys that watch [basketball], college age… she has made such an impact, so it’s a really really special time.”

So far this season, after 33 games played, Clark is averaging 31.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks per contest. She is also shooting a stellar 46% from the field, and 38.1% from three-point range, as per ESPN.

Advertisement

Almost every one of Clark’s games has been a spectacle to behold this season. Knowing that the Hawkeyes star is taking that kind of momentum into the NCAA tournament only makes her upcoming performances in the tournament must-see TV.

Shaquille O’Neal speaks on the buzz around the women’s NCAA tournament

While it may be somewhat unprecedented, not many will be surprised to know that the Women’s NCAA tournament has attracted more buzz than the men’s tournament this year. With stars such as Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark ready to wreak havoc on college basketball’s biggest stage, even the greatest NBA legends will be watching the talent on display keenly.

Being one of them himself, Shaq recently spoke on the women’s college game being better than the men’s at the moment, saying the following on the matter.

“I hate to say it, but the women players are kicking the men’s butts. You’ve got my Angel Reese. You’ve got all the girls from South Carolina. You’ve got JuJu Watkins, you’ve got Caitlin Clark. It’s just a better game, just more competitive,”

O’Neal was clearly in no mood to mince his words on the matter, and it’s hard to blame him for it either. It’s not hard to see that the level of men’s college basketball has taken a serious dip, while women’s basketball has only continued its meteoric rise.

Perhaps for the first time in the history of basketball, it is the men who have to catch up to the women.