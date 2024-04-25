Should Other High-Paid QBs Take 30% Pay Cuts In Relation To Patrick Mahomes? NFL Podcaster Weighs In

Should other high-paid quarterbacks consider taking 30% pay cuts in light of Patrick Mahomes’ salary? It’s a question that’s likely crossed many minds, and NFL Podcaster John Middlekauff recently dove into the discussion. Despite the consistent elite comparisons, one would find it interesting to learn that Mahomes isn’t even among the top 5 highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL in 2024.

Advertisement

John Middlekauf delved into this topic in a recent episode of the ‘3 & Out’ podcast, clarifying that while many may ponder such ideas, the NFL, and the world at large, don’t operate in such a manner. Moreover, as the quarterback’s image gains prominence, their pay naturally rises over time. He added:

“In theory, 100%, he (Patrick Mahomes) should be the highest-paid player by a substantial margin. Right? I totally believe that, but that’s not the way the business works. We can talk about it and I’ve been talking about it forever, like, there should be a second tier like the Dak Prescotts and the Kirk Cousins. If Mahomes and Lamar are making 45-50 (million a year), those guys should make 30 and so on.”

Adding to the conversation, John Middlekauf brought up the business side of the NFL and TV ratings, using the NBA as an example. He pointed out how LeBron James and Stephen Curry draw in huge viewership compared to Nikola Jokic, the league’s defending MVP. For example, Last year’s NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat saw a big drop in viewership, around 10 million.

So, it makes sense that LeBron and Curry should earn more, considering they bring in more revenue. Middlekauf rounded off by growing on the idea of having tiers for players to determine their pay, but he acknowledged that the league is unlikely to entertain such discussions.

In reality, unless the league establishes a board to oversee player compensation, creating these tiers based on talent would remain a distant dream. Ultimately, each team decides what they believe is the right pay for their stars, and that’s not something up for debate.

Patrick Mahomes Ranks Seventh In the Highest-Paid QBs List For 2024

The NFL quarterback market has seen a skyrocketing climb over the past decade, and it’s not slowing down. Moreover, it makes sense because the quarterback is the most crucial position, but finding top-tier talent is tough. So, teams are shelling out big bucks for any decent quarterbacks they can find. As we gear up for the 2024 season, let’s check out the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, per Front Office Sports.

1. Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals, $55 million per year

– Cincinnati Bengals, $55 million per year 2. Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers, $52.5 million per year

– Los Angeles Chargers, $52.5 million per year 3. Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens, $52 million per year

– Baltimore Ravens, $52 million per year 4. Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles, $51 million per year

– Philadelphia Eagles, $51 million per year 5. Kyler Murray – Arizona Cardinals, $46.1 million per year

– Arizona Cardinals, $46.1 million per year 6. Deshaun Watson – Cleveland Browns, $46 million per year

– Cleveland Browns, $46 million per year T-7. Kirk Cousins – Atlanta Falcons, $45 million per year

– Atlanta Falcons, $45 million per year T-7. Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs, $45 million per year

– 9. Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills, $43 million per year

– Buffalo Bills, $43 million per year T-10. Daniel Jones – New York Giants, $40 million per year

– New York Giants, $40 million per year T-10. Matthew Stafford – Los Angeles Rams, $40 million per year

– Los Angeles Rams, $40 million per year T-10. Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys, $40 million per year

Patrick Mahomes, widely regarded as the top quarterback in the league based on talent, doesn’t crack the top five highest-paid quarterbacks heading into the 2024 season. It’s a reminder that some players prioritize team success over individual earnings. After all, stacking up Super Bowl rings might just be more valuable than a hefty paycheck.