Charles Barkley beats Kenny Smith to the board, later celebrates the victory with a trophy in the Inside The NBA show

Charles Barkley leaves Kenny Smith in dust in the race to the board, while Kenny kept making excuses.

Nobody knows what’s gonna happen next in the INSIDE THE NBA show. And that’s what makes this show far more entertaining than any other sports coverage show right now.

For more than I don’t know how many years now, Kenny Smith challenges the rest of the crew to outrun him to the halftime report screen. A lot of meme-worthy moments were captured from this, throughout the years.

But recently the Round Mound of Rebound Charles Barkley beat the Jet Kenny Smith in that race! Chuck was quick on his feet while Kenny ran out of jet fuel.

In his prime, Charles Barkley used to run coast to coast to dunk the ball. But now the best he can do is Dunkin Donuts. Check out this funny race here :

The way Charles Barkley celebrated made the dub worth it

After a humiliating loss, Kenny Smith kept giving the excuse of not wearing a proper footwear to run. Now considering that Chuck being round and Kenny being knock-kneed are running jokes in the show for ages now, this victory seems to be very entertaining.

But the celebration was even more hilarious. Shaquille O’Neal awarded the Chuckster with a big 1st position trophy to celebrate this petty victory. To this, Charles Barkley responded with an Oscar-worthy speech and Kenny had an embarrassing moment.

I believe Shaq was the right guy to reward Chuck since he himself has seen pretty rough days in the pursuit of beating Kenny. One time he tripped his leg in a cable and ripped the whole system out as he got out of the chair to race. That was hilarious.

You can bet that this show will make an endless amount of such moments in future unless Barkley decides to retire which he has said in the past.