“Shaq, this better be hair removal”: Charles Barkley faces tough choice deciding whether the Lakers legend’s brand has a pregnancy test or not on Inside the NBA

Charles Barkley was put to the ultimate test on Inside the NBA, having to decide whether or not Shaq has a pregnancy test or a hair remover.

There seems to be no dearth of enjoyable content for TNT’s producers to spoil us with. Their fantastic foursome on Inside the NBA seems always game to try out new ideas. What makes it even better is that Chuck, Shaq and Kenny are always able to laugh at themselves.

This allows TNT’s production team to think of unconventional ideas which other networks couldn’t practically implement. Many-a-time, this results in Inside the NBA featuring some of the most hilarious TV segments we’ve ever seen.

NBA fans were blessed with another such segment on a night when the Warriors made chumps of Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Chuck, Kenny and Shaq were all stupendously spirited at the Nets’ downfall.

Charles Barkley faces a tough choice deciding whether Shaq has a pregnancy test

What followed after the game was a guessing game – one of many that TNT have played Chuck in. This game was titled The Big Shill – appropriately titled given how O’Neal lends his likeness to everyone.

Chuck and Kenny’s guesses allowed us to confirm NBA fans about the existence of Shaq Trucks, Shaq Eggmakers, Shaq Cereal, and the Shaq Burgers. However, when it came down to picking a real product between hair removal and pregnancy tests, Chuck lost it.

“This better be hair removal!” 😂 Chuck tries to guess which @SHAQ products are real on The Big Shill. #InsideTheNBA pic.twitter.com/zJcQQbmZ9k — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 17, 2021

We later gleaned from the graphic itself that Shaq has neither hair removal nor pregnancy tests. The segment also featured a tweet where an NBA fan jokingly asked about the association between The General and him.