“James Harden’s shoes are the best thing about his outfit”: Charles Barkley roasts the former MVP’s outfit, comparing it to The Grinch

Former MVP and TNT analyst Charles Barkley roasts James Harden’s outfit that the latter wore on his arrival at the Barclays Center.

Sir Charles taking a shot at James Harden’s fashion sense is not new. The Hall of Famer has on several occasions called out the Nets superstar for his dressing sense. In 2015, the Beard was at the receiving end of a lot of trolling due to an outfit he wore.

Not only Barkley but many believed that the nine-time All-Star wore a skirt over his jeans. Chuck has even gone as far as terming James’ outfits as awful. The Phoenix legend has never denied how great of a player Harden is. However, Barkley never shies away from taking a jibe at the superstar’s fashion sense.

Last night’s game against the Warriors was no different. Harden made his tunnel entrance in a red jacket, pairing them with brown cargo pants. As soon as the clip of Harden arriving played, Barkley commented, What the hell is that!!!!, the 58-year old didn’t waste a second to disapprove of the Beard’s outfit.

“What the hell is that?” – Charles Barkley on James Harden’s fit 🤣 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/iimLZLbTPg — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) November 17, 2021

Barkley added that the best part about Harden’s outfit was his kicks. The TNT analyst compared the Nets star to the grinch.

“That’s like The Grinch or something…” 😂 Chuck breaking down The Beard’s fit pic.twitter.com/7lzS65g8SK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 17, 2021

NBA Twitter overall had mixed reviews about James’ outfits. While some agreed with Barkley, some sided with Nets guard.

Twitter reacts to James Harden’s pre-game outfit.

This is how you can tell Harden has too much money — Shady AJ (@ShadyAJ2) November 17, 2021

That’s a good outfit old man — Tony🚀 (@TheGismyName) November 17, 2021

Harden walking in like pic.twitter.com/AFObSjvf5s — SN (@carlcarlsson) November 17, 2021

Still rocking Rockets colors 👀 — katavallo (@katavallo1) November 17, 2021

On the professional front, Harden had a lackluster night against the Warriors. The former MVP has been inconsistent with his performances, struggling amid the NBA’s new foul-baiting rules.