“Charles Barkley changed the landscape of shows like Inside the NBA, he made it possible for us to go outside the lines a bit”: Ernie Johnson shares his experiences of working with the Hall of Famer

Veteran sportscaster and TNT host Ernie Johnson gives an insight into working with Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA.

During a recent appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show, Ernie Johnson spoke about the unprecedented success of Inside the NBA and what it’s like to work with Charles Barkley. TNT’s Inside the NBA is one of the most loved sports talk shows across the globe.

Along with Johnson and Barkley, the award-winning show has Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith on the panel. The hilarious antics and the banter between the crew make the show a worthwhile watch. One of the most popular personalities on the show, Sir Charles is known for his brutal honesty and bold statements.

Thus it was but obvious that the host of the show would ask EJ about working with the Phoenix Suns legend. Johnson spoke about how Barkley brought in evolution in sports broadcasting, adding that the latter had a heart of gold.

Johnson added how the personalities on the show enjoy a natural camaraderie and a brotherhood between them.

Ernie Johnson addresses working with Charles Barkley.

Sir Charles is one of the most entertaining personalities there has ever been in the history of American sports broadcasting. Every word that the Hall of Famer says on-air can constitute promo shots.

Johnson spoke about how Barkley changed the landscape of sports broadcasting. The Suns veteran introduced a candid and casual approach in the broadcasting industry. Barkley made it alright to talk non-basketball subjects on live television.

While talking about the cast of the show EJ said,

“Look I grew up with older sisters, this is as close as I have come to having brothers. If you think the show is fun and entertaining, you should be around when we are off the air. These guys are great and I think Charles is a guy, who in my opinion he changed the landscape on all the shows like ours. You know made it possible for us to go outside the lines a bit and not always talk about the Clippers, Kings game if it’s a 30-point blow-out. We’ll talk about everything else in the world. He’s been great to work with and he’s got a heart of gold.”

Chuckster has proven to be a game-changer in an industry known to follow everything, according to the book. Though Barkley has mentioned on numerous occasions that he would retire, it would be one of the hardest things to see the NBA legend hang his analyst boots.

