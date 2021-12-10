“When you’re the best in the world at something, people become insecure”: Rudy Gobert claps back at Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley after a dominant performance in the win over the Philadelphia 76ers

Minnesota Timberwolves guards trash-talked Utah’s Rudy Gobert and the ‘Stifle Tower’ responds in a typical fashion.

After losing the game 136-104, two of Minnesota Timberwolves guards were all words against the three-time Defensive Player of The Year, Rudy Gobert.

Any NBA fan not knowing this story can probably guess who the Wolves guard would be. Anthony Edwards and Patrick Beverley. Both had plenty to speak against the 5 time NBA All-Defensive First team select.

While Edwards felt Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis is much better defensively, Beverley thought Gobert wins all the DPOY awards without even guarding the best players of the opposition. And now the ‘Stifle Tower’ has responded.

Rudy Gobert disses back at Edwards and Beverley

After a rather decent game against the Wolves, Rudy Gobert came off huge in their back-to-back road game against the Sixers. He had 21 of Utah’s 52 rebounds to go along with 17 points in a 118-96 win.

Rudy came in the way of Joel Embiid and Co trying to get on a winning streak with three wins before this game. He also had 2 blocks and the best on plus-minus the floor with +17. After winning yet another dominant game, he was pretty clear in stating that he’s one of the best defenders in the world.

The reason Edwards and Beverley came on to Rudy that hard is pretty clear, the Wolves play the Jazz two more times this month. They want to get into the head of their opponent, which is looking like not working as of now.

And their confidence, even after getting blown away in their match-up might be coming off from the fact that the Jazz who were the winningest team in the league last season, couldn’t get past the lowly Timberwolves. Wolves swept them 3-0 in the 2020-21 season while being the bottom dwellers.

The Jazz are 18-7 in this season after a slower start. They have won 6 straight and are 9-3 on the road, led by Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert’s stellar performances.

The latter is averaging 13 points, 15.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks in the last 5 games. Rudy also averaged a plus-minus of +14.8 in those games. He will surely want to make a point in the upcoming matches against the Wolves.