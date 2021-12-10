“Jordan Clarkson forgot his bagpipes”: NBA Twitter roasts the Jazz guard for arriving in a skirt at the Wells Fargo Center

Jordan Clarkson’s latest outfit has NBA Twitter in shock. The reigning sixth man of the year arrives in a skirt for the Jazz’s game in Philly.

Pre-game outfits have become a tradition in the NBA, especially with the current generation. While some impress, others shock you with their bizarre choices. Most recently, Kyle Kuzma made headlines for his rather unusual clothing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Kuzma (@kuz)

Earlier this year, Russell Westbrook wearing a skirt at the New York fashion week caused a storm on social media, with many people trolling the superstar. In what it seems, Jordan Clarkson is following suit. The Jazz guard arrived in a skirt for his match against the Sixers.

The Utah Jazz defeated the Sixers 118-96, improving their record to 18-7 in the western conference. However, Clarkson had an unimpressive night from the field going, 4-for-12. Nonetheless, the 29-year old was trending online for his outfit.

When asked to rate his outfit, NBA Twitter had some of the most interesting answers. The popular opinion was not a positive one.

NBA Twitter reacts to Jordan Clarkson’s latest outfit.

Jordan Clarkson arriving in Philly. Rate his fit 👀🔥@NBATV pic.twitter.com/957T0sVeeP — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) December 9, 2021

No worse than shorts as suit while carrying a purse… pic.twitter.com/TGNC0x8X6h — gustavo 🇨🇺🇺🇸 (@greeneyed_cuban) December 9, 2021

10 out of 10 — Doug Bernstein (@dtbernstein) December 9, 2021

Who wore it best? pic.twitter.com/JVviCl4417 — 🦋 DIAMONDS ~N~ PEARLS 🦋 (@Pretepetals) December 9, 2021

fit is tough cant lie — russell wilson mvp (@bullsXunited) December 9, 2021

Homie must have loss a bet !! 😂😂 — LUEY😎 (@_OhLUiGii) December 10, 2021

He forgot his bagpipes — RIP_Mamba (@KobeeeeGoat) December 10, 2021

Lmao how there is zero coordination. — Richard (@Famguy52) December 9, 2021

Looking like he work at Tilt N Kilt 💀 — Mario Rojas (@mario_mrojasjr1) December 10, 2021

He looks like he was dressed by a 4 year old in the dark. — JMac (@Cajun_Potato) December 9, 2021

Though men wearing skirts is not a new concept, it has been gaining popularity amongst NBA stars.