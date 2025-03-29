Charles Barkley Channels His Inner Shaquille O’Neal, Gets Roasted by Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith Over His Bank Shots

Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

TNT’s Inside the NBA crew has gone viral with several moments of fun and laughter. Even those who don’t follow basketball have likely seen many of their moments in the studio or around NBA courts because of their hilarious nature.

The show will be moving from TNT to ESPN next season, but that won’t impact the natural chemistry the quartet has with each other. It’s clear they’re friends outside of the studio and not just trying to get along with each other for work purposes.

With March Madness taking place, they’ve been on CBS Sports to present the College GameDay program (minus Shaquille O’Neal). Fun has followed, as Charles Barkley was challenged to deliver his own bank shot and find his inner Shaquille O’Neal.

It followed a segment highlighting some of the best bank shots in this year’s NCAA Tournament. It’s safe to say that if Barkley were to see a replay of his attempts, even he would laugh.

As he attempted the shot, his colleagues roasted him, each shouting their own jabs when he failed—and there were more than a few failures. He eventually made one—on his eighth attempt.

By the time he made that one, he had already been cooked by Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith. “That’s trash,” Smith hollered midway through Chuck’s first throw.

Johnson chipping with, “Chuck, do we need to define bankshot?”

Smith then asked, “Did he even play in the NBA?! Top 50?!… Get a little closer, Chuck!… Top 10?! Yo, have you ever played the game before?”

If anything, we can’t be surprised that it panned out the way it did. Viewers can always rely on Chuck for a good belly laugh.

Chuck finishes last after losing tie-breaker against Johnson on Pop-A-Shot

The Inside the NBA hosts have been known to play various challenges and games with each other, often leaving the Chuckster as the butt of the jokes. A memorable one from around eight years ago is the time when they played Pop-a-Shot in the studio.

To celebrate their segment obtaining a sponsor, they took to the classic arcade game machine. Chuck, going first, confidently announced that he would win. He scored 29 points.

Shaq followed with 33, celebrating with a Chuck chest bump. Kenny went next and managed to win the game by scoring 51. Johnson had predicted midway through that Smith would score 50+. Ernie went last and matched Chuck’s score.

They played a tie-breaker to determine who would take last place. Ernie sank his attempt. Before shooting his own, Barkley asked, “Where they keep my money at, Kenny?” and then proceeded to miss the shot, sending everyone into a laughing frenzy.

The quartet has always been a lot of fun, so long may it continue!