“I Was Scared, Intimidated”: Despite Almost Throwing Up, Charles Barkley Changed His Career Trajectory on a Christmas Game in 1981

In 1981, Alabama native Charles Barkley was afraid of going against their regional leading high-school athlete Bobby Lee Hurt in a minor high school game. A member of the 1981 All-American McDonald’s team, Lee Hurt was unbeaten with his S.R. Butler High School Team. By then, Chuck wasn’t among the top high-school prospects and the pressure of playing against a high-flying recruit made him throw up.

In retrospect, Barkley stole the limelight from Lee Hurt and announced his arrival to the top prospects list. In the 2022 book Barkley: A Biography, Timothy Bella penned down the chain of events that shaped this watershed moment in Barkley’s hoops career. Barkley was desperate for a college scholarship and was under the pump against a higher-rated prospect.

“I was scared, intimidated by the prospect of playing Bobby Lee Hurt. The realization of the magnitude of the encounter was almost too much to bear. I damn near threw up,” expressed Barkley.

Contrastingly, this pressure led him to focus more and shift his mentality towards winning at any cost. The desperation helped him to make a statement as his Leeds High School team upset Bobby Lee Hurt and his Butler squad.

The future Auburn University forward has stamped his authority over the future Alabama University athlete, being named the MVP of the tournament. After the game, a humble Chuck stated, ”I tried to stop him and learn at the same time. He’s such a good player that I couldn’t stop him all the time.”

Those who viewed him knew who got the upper hand. They saw the incredible rebounder clasp 20 boards and insert 25 points. Chuck was a fierce opponent on the court and there were various occasions where he completely outshined his opponents. During his freshman year, Barkley played what was the most physical game he played, against Tennessee and he came out of it with 21 points and 11 rebounds. The next year against the same team he blasted for his career-high 35 points and 17 rebounds.

However, the most impressive aspect of his performance against Lee Hurt was blocking his first four shots. This performance intrigued the scouts and the lore of the Crisco Kid was to take a decisive turn.

Charles Barkley charted a legendary journey

Following his Leeds School career, the Chuckster joined Auburn University in 1981. He got the nickname The Round Mound of Rebound for leading the SEC in rebounding for all his three NCAA seasons despite having an overweight build. He built an immense reputation as a versatile forward and went number five in the 1984 draft.

The 1987 rebounding leader finished his NBA career with rare double-double numbers, tallying 22.7 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. In 1996, the NBA also included the 1993 MVP in their NBA’s 50 Greatest Playoffs of All Time list. The forward has made numerous appearances in the Top-75 lists too.

Just after retiring in April 2000, Chuckster joined TNT’s Inside the NBA panel for the 2000-2001 season in October. Since then, his media journey has been as impressive as his playing days.

He has stitched together a commendable career both as an entertainer and a commentator. Because of that, many top-notch media personalities have lauded the on-screen charisma of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Famer.