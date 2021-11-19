“I would actually pay to watch Stephen Curry”: Shaquille O’Neal applauds the greatness of the Warriors superstar

Lakers legend and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal talks about Stephen Curry being his current favorite player. Shaq believes the Warriors superstar is going to be by himself when it comes to the best shooter.

Shaquille O’Neal’s admiration for Stephen Curry is no secret. At first, the Lakers legend wasn’t a big fan of the shots that Curry took. However, Curry’s sniper-like abilities changed Shaq’s opinions about him. Big Diesel had publicly stated that the Warriors superstar had proved him wrong.

Both Shaq and Curry are chalk and cheese when it comes to their style of playing the game. While O’Neal was the most dominant player the league had ever witnessed, Curry’s ability to shoot the ball changed the game of basketball.

While Shaq was a physical specimen, Curry is an elite marksmen. Despite being from two different schools of basketball, both the MVPs share great mutual respect. There hasn’t been a player like Curry nor Shaq in the NBA.

During a recent episode of The Big Podcast, Shaq addressed what made Steph Curry so great. According to the three-time Finals MVP, the Warriors superstar will have the tag of the best shooter till eternity.

Shaquille O’Neal talks about the greatness of Stephen Curry.

The 33-year old Curry is playing the best basketball of his career currently. Not only is the three-time champion an offensive cheat code, but his ability to galvanize the troops is what makes him so great. The likes of Jordan Poole, Gary Payton II, and Andrew Wiggins have found a new lease of life when it comes to basketball in the Bay Area.

The baby-faced assassin is currently the second-best scorer in the league, just behind his former teammate Kevin Durant. With the way the seven-time All-Star is playing, he might exceed Durant in no time.

During a recent episode of The Big Podcast, Shaq spoke about what makes the Warriors superstar an all-time great. The Hall of Famer stated that Curry was his favorite player cause he had not seen anyone do it like he does. According to the Lakers legend, Curry’s greatness in shooting is going to be hard to catch.

“Because of Steph now Reggie and Ray go down to one of the best shooters. Steph’s up there all by himself as the best shooter. I would actually pay to go see him.”

“He’s going to sit by himself when it comes to the best shooter ever.” 🎯@SHAQ ranks @StephenCurry30 as the greatest shooter of all-time on #TheBigPodcast: https://t.co/nnPjmgOofG pic.twitter.com/QmJyv58jgV — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 18, 2021

It’s great to see how despite belonging to two different schools of basketball, Shaq holds Curry in such high regard.