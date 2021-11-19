Basketball

“I would actually pay to watch Stephen Curry”: Shaquille O’Neal applauds the greatness of the Warriors superstar

"I would actually pay to watch Stephen Curry": Shaquille O'Neal applauds the greatness of the Warriors superstar
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"If Dwyane Wade and Vince Carter had a baby, it would be Anthony Edwards": The Wolves guard gets big praise from Klay Thompson's father and former NBA champion Mychal Thompson
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I would actually pay to watch Stephen Curry": Shaquille O'Neal applauds the greatness of the Warriors superstar
“I would actually pay to watch Stephen Curry”: Shaquille O’Neal applauds the greatness of the Warriors superstar

Lakers legend and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal talks about Stephen Curry being his current favorite…