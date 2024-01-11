“Signed My Offer and They Sent a Withdrawal”: Quinn Cook Goes Off on Warriors’ Mishandling His Departure

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 05: Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook (2) during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Lakers on January 05, 2020, at Stapes Center in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire) NBA: JAN 05 Pistons at Lakers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon200105006

Quinn Alexander Cook is a name that is familiar to most Bay Area fans. The two-time NBA Champion, and 2015 NCAA Champion was recently a guest on the Jefe Island Podcast, hosted by YouTuber Sam Okauru. During the show, Cook also touched upon his departure from Golden State. Unknown to many, Quinn Cook never received a final offer from the Dubs.

As Cook explained, everything happened so swiftly that the former Warriors guard could not fathom it and was shocked to see the team’s reaction. Talking more on the issue, Cook said,

“they send the offer (qualifying offer) right. I signed my qualifying offer….and as I was signing it, they sent me a withdrawal…I kinda felt a way about Golden State. I felt like they didn’t handle it correctly.”

But according to Cook, this was not the end of the humiliation. After the incident, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr reportedly requested Cook to fight for the 15th spot on the roster, to which Cook humbly declined. As per him, the franchise owed him more than what he got from the management and his coach.

Applauding Steve Kerr for all his efforts, Cook said that Kerr was probably one of his favorite coaches out there, however, he did not seem happy with the manner his condition was handled. But it wasn’t just sour grapes for Cook, as he was being heavily recruited by multiple franchises after his stint with Golden State.

Quinn Cook’s decline

It didn’t take long for everyone, including Cook to realize that his days in the league were numbered. Cook, who was heavily recruited for his shooting (shot 41% for his career), was a poor defender at best. Though Cook thrived in the Golden State system, the same couldn’t be said about the rest of his days in the league.

Cook would go on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, where he would win the 2020 NBA Championship, alongside LeBron and Anthony Davis. But since then Quinn has found himself out of the league, last playing for the CBA’s Zhejiang Lions. His lack of size, poor defense, and lackluster playmaking made Quinn Cook retire at the early age of 28, but many sources have been hinting at a possible return for the young guard, as he just turned 30 over the summer.

With the Golden State Warriors struggling to find any kind of consistency or help, the addition of more experienced and veteran players could change the culture back to the old dub days. With Klay and other shooters having fallen off, it is only a matter of time before the Warriors may have to consider a complete rebuild.