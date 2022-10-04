Charles Barkley’s Epic Commentary on Kyle Korver Doing a “Stephen Curry” was the Peak of 2000s

Charles Barkley has been a media personality for a long time but he’s only become famous now. This post shows us his commentating prowess from the early 2000s.

Fans remember all-star weekend contests for their exciting showcases. From Vince Carter’s phenomenal dunks to Stephen Curry splashing 3s without the net moving, things have always been high-octane. But nobody remembers the voice that added to the excitement, and Charles Barkley was behind one of them.

While commenting on the 2004 3-point contest during the All-Star Break, Charles Barkley and Allen Iverson were impressed by Kyle Korver, a sophomore in the league. He did not get many minutes in Philadelphia, but that man was locked in. For the final 9 shots, he looked like he was the master of Stephen Curry.

The famous line, “He ain’t going to get no shots in Philly, but he can shoot it” came from Sir Charles himself. And Korver’s nickname, the Sniper, came from him too. It’s not a bad contribution to the legacy of the NBA All-Star from 2015.

Three ex-sixers players in one frame, yet 0 rings to show for it.

Charles Barkley will retire soon according to him – will he get a Hall-of-fame induction as a presenter as well?

Working with Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith for as long as one can imagine, Charles Barkley has been the mainstay of post-game shenanigans for everybody. The kids of today may not know him as the aggressive player he was, but they will never forget him for the fun he brought after the games.

Not many players get to make that switch very easily. They may be accustomed to the spotlight and the occasional interview or two, but speaking every day for a live audience is nerve-wracking. And Chuck has that down to a science because he’s been doing it for more than 20 years.

If he retires soon, which he will, Charles Barkley should be a lock for induction into the Hall of Fame for presenters as well. Not many people have kept audiences entertained as long as he has, and it will look good next to his player induction as well.

