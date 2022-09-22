Charles Barkley, who was accused of cheating with Madonna, couldn’t pronounce Ime Udoka’s name on national TV

Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley was unable to pronounce Boston Celtics’ head coach Ime Udoka’s name.

Charles Barkley is many things and controversial is indeed one of them. The man, the myth, the round mound of rebound, the Sixers legend is without a doubt one of the most entertaining NBA personalities.

What makes him so entertaining is his ability to speak his mind without any inhibitions. For the masses, nothing is more exciting than a man ready to take on the world with nothing but his words.

However, those same words can often cause certain consequences. In Barkley’s case, very public consequences.

Chuck has always been an honest man. Long before he turned himself into a highly successful TV personality, Barkley was a big-mouth athlete. He challenged anyone and said what he felt.

So, controversies and conflicts are nothing new for Charles Barkley. He once famously criticized his good friend Michael Jordan. Chuck’s comments severed all traces of their bond. The two have never spoken since.

The same Chuck, the one who finds great pleasure in being honest to a fault, once said something very strange about Ime Udoka.

Charles Barkley mispronounced Ime Udoka’s name

Barkley once mispronounced Udoka’s name while on Inside the NBA. The 6’6″ power forward at first called the head coach ‘Udoki.’ After Kenny and Ernie laughed at Chuck for his pronunciation, he fired back with a witty quip.

Charles Barkley calls Celtics head coach Ime Udoka “Coach Okie Dokie” pic.twitter.com/C6cRgoIJU9 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 21, 2022

The coach in the discussion, Ime Udoka, has found himself in quite a controversy. The cheating scandal has likely cost him a season as per Adrian Wojnarowski.

The entire NBA community has been shocked by the news. But one can’t help but wonder about the impact of Ime Udoka’s infidelity.

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

Like the Celtics head coach, Charles Barkley was also once caught in a similar cheating scandal. However, Chuck was never proven guilty of it. The rumors alleged that Barkley was cheating on his wife with Madonna.

In 1993, Chuck won the MVP for his electrifying debut season with the Phoenix Suns. He even led his team to the NBA Finals. But an off-the-court rumor left Charles Barkley’s life in turmoil.

The rumors impacted Barkley’s personal life severely. Hopefully, Udoka will be spared such stress.

