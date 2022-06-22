“Charles Barkley couldn’t be more wrong on Kevin Durant!”: JJ Redick offers his unwavering support for Brooklyn Nets star

Charles Barkley has been one of the better TV presenters in a while – but even he gets biased when it comes to money.

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson make TV watchable, as opposed to Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, and Stephen A. Smith. They are usually more based, humorous, and overall just better TRP. But even they have some biased opinions, more so when it comes to Kevin Durant or LeBron James.

Some players like Steph Curry do not get any sort of vitriol ever, because they are inherently likable. Durant on the other hand is supremely talented but is hated for his decision-making. Everyone wants him to win a ring-like Giannis, and find any which way to put his accolades down.

He had enough of it and clapped back vehemently. He went on a tirade, calling out Chuck and his biased opinion. Old heads don’t want to give the flowers to players who don’t conform to the cookie-cutter outline they have for the perfect player.

“I love Charles Barkley. He’s been so great for our game and so great for media for so long. He’s wrong in this.” —@jj_redick believes KD’s Twitter clap back to Chuck’s comments was warranted. pic.twitter.com/dEuYIYO6Qy — First Take (@FirstTake) June 21, 2022

Charles Barkley needs to reel it back a bit – he knows he’s at fault – through no one but his own

Kevin Durant is that guy who does not hide behind the screen. He takes it to the internet, letting people know his exact feelings when something does not fit his outlook. A guy who smokes recreationally should not get pissed, but here we are, looking at Durant creating Burner accounts just to clap back at random Twitter users.

JJ Redick seems to like exactly that. He knows KD very well, and so does he know Steph Curry too. Getting KD angry is not too difficult, but he does come back with true points. Calling someone who had a 35-8-6 performance while winning FMVP should not be called a passenger, he’s the bus driver.

Players seem scared to hit back at each other when they do not like some other player’s comments, but the new age media seems to be changing that. Redick, Draymond Green, and CJ McCollum seem to be fighting the battle of the new guys and will see victory soon. Until then, let’s all just watch KD tweet, and drop 40 a game for fun.

