“Charles Barkley is watching a dating show while we’re getting ready for live”: Draymond Green spills the beans on working with Inside the NBA co-panelist

Warriors forward Draymond Green makes a hilarious revelation about TNT colleague Charles Barkley and his antics during live games.

One of the most entertaining personalities on television and a game-changer in sports broadcasting, Charles Barkley never seizes to bring a smile to our faces. The former MVP is one of the most candid and brutally honest individuals one could ever come across.

Despite facing the wrath for his bold statements, The Chuckster never minces his words. The Hall of Famer is a cheat code for TNT to boost its ratings. Barkley’s clips on YouTube generate millions of views, especially his constant bickering with Shaquille O’Neal.

The 2021-22 season saw the addition of a new member to the Turner Sports family in Draymond Green, who shares similar personality traits to Barkley. Nonetheless, Green is on a part-time basis with TNT, given he’s still playing on an active basis.

The decision to cast Green is a masterstroke considering the love-hate relationship he shares with Barkley. The two never shy away from poking fun at each other, the most recent case being Green making a sensational disclosure about Chuck during his podcast.

“Chuck’s watching dating shows during games”: Draymond Green shares his working experience with Sir Charles on TNT.

Barkley and Green have a history, whether it’s Chuck threatening to punch the Warriors forward in the past or mocking him for his triple-single. On the other hand, Green has never backed down, warning Chuck of stealing his job or trolling the Suns veteran for zero championships.

However, there is no bad blood between the two, with all their conversations being tongue and cheek.

During one segment of his podcast, Green gave an insight into his working experience with Barkley.

“Chuck f**kin sits there and texts, sits there and talks sh*t, you know the game is going on, you kinda sitting in the back. I’m sitting there watching, taking notes, writing stuff down on my phone, sending stuff to the producer, getting ready for my segment. Chuck over here f**kin watching a dating show and meanwhile, we’re gonna go out and talk basketball and he knows everything what’s going on, it’s like this uncanny ability.”

There is no denying that Barkley makes for good television. However, the eleven-time All-Star knows his basketball, which is evident from his decorated resume.

