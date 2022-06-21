Basketball

“Charles Barkley is watching a dating show while we’re getting ready for live”: Draymond Green spills the beans on working with Inside the NBA co-panelist

"Charles Barkley is watching a dating show while we're getting ready for live": Draymond Green spills the beans on working with Inside the NBA co-panelist
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"An incredible honour": Jason Roy elated upon playing 100 ODIs for England
Next Article
Ranji Trophy stats 2022: Most runs and highest wickets in Ranji Trophy 2021-22
NBA Latest Post
"Charles Barkley is watching a dating show while we're getting ready for live": Draymond Green spills the beans on working with Inside the NBA co-panelist
“Charles Barkley is watching a dating show while we’re getting ready for live”: Draymond Green spills the beans on working with Inside the NBA co-panelist

Warriors forward Draymond Green makes a hilarious revelation about TNT colleague Charles Barkley and his…