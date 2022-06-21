“This a regular old Jayson Tatum turnover”: Charles Barkley does Celtics star bad on ABC’s live Stanley Cup Finals intermission

Jayson Tatum arguably had one of the worst meltdowns by a number #1 player of a team in the NBA Finals.

I remember LeBron James from 2011 when I say this, as he averaged 17.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 4 turnovers against Dirk Nowitzki’s Mavericks, which is significantly worse than most other games he played in his 19-year career.

LeBron’s efficiency was still at par with Tatum’s poor showing against the Warriors. The man who was above 45% from the field, and an 85% from the free-throw line, shot 36% from the field and 65% from the charity stripe.

His massive century of turnovers also made big news as he crossed James’ record (2018 Playoffs – 95 TOs) for most turnovers in the Playoffs. In the Finals though, the 24-year-old had one less TO than the then 26-year-old Bron, making it 23 in 6 games, which the Warriors can’t be thankful enough for.

Although it was a massive loss for the Cs overall, this defeat shouldn’t be as disappointing for them because they have the young core that can run it back if they work upon their deficiencies in the off-season. But the trolls wouldn’t let that happen for months, would they?

Charles Barkley trolls Jayson Tatum in the intermission of the Stanley Cup Finals

‘The Round Mound of Rebounds’ is the biggest troll out there, not only because of the 6-foot-5 bulldozer that he is but he is one of the funniest analysts/sports commentators.

And we know for a fact that the 59-year-old, along with his Inside the NBA crew, is not going to miss out on grilling Celtics forward until he proves himself on the biggest stage again. But he cannot even wait for when he sees Jayson again.

“This is a regular Jayson Tatum turnover. I’m sorry, I’m just joking!” Charles Barkley throwing shade during the first period intermission 😅 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jE1pxGCTrc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 21, 2022

Come on, Charles! It hasn’t even been a week, and you’re on to him on probably the biggest stage of ice hockey with millions watching.

